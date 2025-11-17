Shubman Gill to Miss Second Test Too! These Two Star Players Could Replace Him

Captain Shubman Gill got injured in the Kolkata Test and was ruled out of the match. Gill was taken to the hospital due to a neck spasm. After which he did not return to the field. Currently, Gill's condition is stable and he is feeling better. He is able to walk, move around, and move his neck without any trouble. However, there is still uncertainty about Gill's participation in the second Test. In such a situation, who will replace him in the Guwahati Test is a big question.