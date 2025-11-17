Shubman Gill to Miss Second Test Too! These Two Star Players Could Replace Him

Indian captain Shubman Gill (File Photo Credit: IANS)
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: The final match of the two-match Test series between India and South Africa will be played from November 22. If India is to avoid losing the series, they must register a victory at any cost in this match to be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. They faced a 30-run defeat in the first match played in Kolkata.
Captain Shubman Gill got injured in the Kolkata Test and was ruled out of the match. Gill was taken to the hospital due to a neck spasm. After which he did not return to the field. Currently, Gill's condition is stable and he is feeling better. He is able to walk, move around, and move his neck without any trouble. However, there is still uncertainty about Gill's participation in the second Test. In such a situation, who will replace him in the Guwahati Test is a big question.
Sai Sudharsan has been given continuous opportunities at number 3 for some time now. Although he has flopped in most matches, his bat did well in the last Test against the West Indies, and he scored an excellent half-century. Sudharsan has scored 273 runs in 9 innings of 5 Test matches so far at a modest average of 30.33. The 24-year-old player has an average of nearly 40 in first-class cricket and around 60 in List A cricket. This is why he could be Shubman Gill's replacement in the Guwahati Test.
Devdutt Padikkal is available as a second option. The Indian team management can also consider this batsman from Karnataka. Padikkal recently scored a brilliant 150 against Australia A in an unofficial Test match, so he could be another option in the middle order. Regarding Devdutt Padikkal playing in the eleven, Kumble said, "If India does not go with this combination, then the second batting option is Devdutt Padikkal. However, bringing him in will make the entire top order left-handed, which could give an opportunity to a spinner like Simon Harmer to bowl all day."
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending