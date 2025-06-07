Shubman Gill's ancestral village near India-Pakistan border: Father's big decision to make him a cricketer

Now, the village of the Test team captain Ranga Ram, the village headman, states that Shubman Gill is the pride of their village. The village will now be recognised as the home of the Indian Test team captain. He recounted, “I remember we villagers were discussing something when a child came running to inform us that Shubhu Paji had become the captain of the Indian Test team. Honestly, hearing this filled our hearts with immense pride.” In the village, Shubman is affectionately called ‘Shubhu Paji’.

Gill’s father left the village to make him a cricketer Gill’s father, Lakhvinder Singh, was a farmer with a deep passion for cricket. His ancestors owned over 60 acres of land in the village. Lakhvinder faced a choice: either leave the village for Mohali, a city with better cricket facilities, to nurture Gill’s cricketing aspirations, or remain in the village and lead a simpler life. He chose the former and left the village 18 years ago.

Every child now dreams of following in Shubman’s footsteps Surinder Chhindi, secretary of the Fazilka Cricket Association, mentions the construction of a new stadium near Gill’s village to provide better facilities for the children. He added, “Shubman Gill’s influence is visible not only in his village but also in the surrounding areas. Every child aspires to become a cricketer like him. Previously, people discouraged children from playing cricket, but now even parents encourage their children.”