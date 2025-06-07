scriptShubman Gill's ancestral village near India-Pakistan border: Father's big decision to make him a cricketer | Latest News | Patrika News
Shubman Gill's ancestral village near India-Pakistan border: Father's big decision to make him a cricketer

Shubman Gill’s ancestral village: In his ancestral village, Chak Kherewala, the captain of the Indian Test team, Shubman is affectionately called Shubhu. When Shubman Gill was just seven years old, his father made the big decision to leave their village to pursue his son’s cricketing ambitions. Even today, the villagers hold Gill in great affection.

BharatJun 07, 2025 / 09:34 am

Patrika Desk

Shubman Gill ancestral village

Indian Test team captain Shubman Gill. (Photo Source: IANS)

Shubman Gill’s ancestral village near the IND-PAK Border: A small village, Chak Kherewala, situated in Fazilka district of Punjab, lies a mere 16 kilometres from the Pakistan border. While its name may be unfamiliar to most cricket fans, this village holds a significant connection to Shubman Gill, the captain of the Indian Test team. It is, in fact, Gill’s ancestral village, where he was born on 8 September 1999. The village erupted in jubilant celebrations on 24 May when Gill was appointed captain of the Indian Test team.

Now, the village of the Test team captain

Ranga Ram, the village headman, states that Shubman Gill is the pride of their village. The village will now be recognised as the home of the Indian Test team captain. He recounted, “I remember we villagers were discussing something when a child came running to inform us that Shubhu Paji had become the captain of the Indian Test team. Honestly, hearing this filled our hearts with immense pride.” In the village, Shubman is affectionately called ‘Shubhu Paji’.

Gill’s father left the village to make him a cricketer

Gill’s father, Lakhvinder Singh, was a farmer with a deep passion for cricket. His ancestors owned over 60 acres of land in the village. Lakhvinder faced a choice: either leave the village for Mohali, a city with better cricket facilities, to nurture Gill’s cricketing aspirations, or remain in the village and lead a simpler life. He chose the former and left the village 18 years ago.

Every child now dreams of following in Shubman’s footsteps

Surinder Chhindi, secretary of the Fazilka Cricket Association, mentions the construction of a new stadium near Gill’s village to provide better facilities for the children. He added, “Shubman Gill’s influence is visible not only in his village but also in the surrounding areas. Every child aspires to become a cricketer like him. Previously, people discouraged children from playing cricket, but now even parents encourage their children.”

Eagerly awaiting their captain’s visit

The villagers assert that Shubman has not forgotten his roots and enjoys spending time in his village. However, this time, it’s not Shubman but the national Test team captain who will be visiting, and they eagerly await his arrival.

