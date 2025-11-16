Shubman Gill in ICU Sparks Concern: Star Batter to Miss Further Matches

Shubman Gill (Image: X@/ESPNcricinfo)
Shubman Gill Health update: India suffered a major blow on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in the first session with captain Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill had a brilliant start to his innings by hitting a boundary off Simon Harmer's ball at Eden Gardens. Within a few minutes, Gill was seen in a lot of pain. He could not even move his neck and eventually had to leave the field. Even after treatment in the dressing room, he did not get any relief and his condition worsened by the end of the second day's play, after which he was taken to a hospital on a stretcher. He is currently admitted to the ICU for monitoring. Meanwhile, shocking reports are emerging that he will also miss the second Test against South Africa.
India looked stable at a score of 79/2. After Gill's retirement due to injury, the innings lacked stability and ended at 189/9. He did not return to bat nor could he take the field. Fans were waiting and thinking that Gill might come out to bat, but he did not. Thus, he was declared retired out.
A RevSportz report stated that Gill was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. A medical board of six members, led by Dr. Saptarshi Basu, has been formed, which includes a cardiologist and a neurologist. He has been kept in the ICU as a precautionary measure.
The report also stated that Gill might miss the second Test of the India vs South Africa series. Gill was monitored overnight and will take at least a few more days to recover. Due to this, his availability for the Guwahati Test is highly unlikely. Even if he is available, he should avoid playing in the second Test match of the series starting November 22. He has been a regular part of the Indian team since the ODI Champions Trophy and Gill now needs some rest.
India may now have to play the last Test of the series without their captain and number four batsman. The South Africa cricket team still holds a 63-run lead in the ongoing match, so Gill's absence is already proving detrimental to India, and the next six days will determine the extent of its impact on the series.
