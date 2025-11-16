Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Shubman Gill in ICU Sparks Concern: Star Batter to Miss Further Matches

Shubman Gill, admitted to the ICU, will also miss the second Test against South Africa. A report has made this startling claim, considering Gill's condition.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 16, 2025

Shubman Gill Health update

Shubman Gill (Image: X@/ESPNcricinfo)

Shubman Gill Health update: India suffered a major blow on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in the first session with captain Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill had a brilliant start to his innings by hitting a boundary off Simon Harmer's ball at Eden Gardens. Within a few minutes, Gill was seen in a lot of pain. He could not even move his neck and eventually had to leave the field. Even after treatment in the dressing room, he did not get any relief and his condition worsened by the end of the second day's play, after which he was taken to a hospital on a stretcher. He is currently admitted to the ICU for monitoring. Meanwhile, shocking reports are emerging that he will also miss the second Test against South Africa.

Shubman Gill declared himself retired out

India looked stable at a score of 79/2. After Gill's retirement due to injury, the innings lacked stability and ended at 189/9. He did not return to bat nor could he take the field. Fans were waiting and thinking that Gill might come out to bat, but he did not. Thus, he was declared retired out.

Medical board of six members formed

A RevSportz report stated that Gill was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. A medical board of six members, led by Dr. Saptarshi Basu, has been formed, which includes a cardiologist and a neurologist. He has been kept in the ICU as a precautionary measure.

Availability for Guwahati Test highly unlikely

The report also stated that Gill might miss the second Test of the India vs South Africa series. Gill was monitored overnight and will take at least a few more days to recover. Due to this, his availability for the Guwahati Test is highly unlikely. Even if he is available, he should avoid playing in the second Test match of the series starting November 22. He has been a regular part of the Indian team since the ODI Champions Trophy and Gill now needs some rest.

Next six days are crucial

India may now have to play the last Test of the series without their captain and number four batsman. The South Africa cricket team still holds a 63-run lead in the ongoing match, so Gill's absence is already proving detrimental to India, and the next six days will determine the extent of its impact on the series.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

India vs South Africa Test Series 2025

Published on:

16 Nov 2025 10:16 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Shubman Gill in ICU Sparks Concern: Star Batter to Miss Further Matches

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

IPL Trade Deal: Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran Move to RR, Sanju Samson Enters CSK

Sanju Samson Ravindra Jadeja Trade Deal Final
Cricket News

Will Sunrisers Hyderabad release Mohammed Shami? Two franchises show interest

Mohammed shami
Cricket News

PAK vs SL ODI Series: ICC Fines Pakistan Team 20% of Match Fee for Over-Rate Offence

PAK vs SL
Cricket News

Pakistan T20I Tri-Series Shifts to Rawalpindi Following Islamabad Blast

Pakistan T20I Tri-Series moves to rawalpindi
Cricket News

India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing XI: India to field Pant and Jurel, know who's IN and who's OUT

IND vs SA 1st Test Playing XI
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.