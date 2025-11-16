Shubman Gill in ICU Sparks Concern: Star Batter to Miss Further Matches

Shubman Gill Health update: India suffered a major blow on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in the first session with captain Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill had a brilliant start to his innings by hitting a boundary off Simon Harmer's ball at Eden Gardens. Within a few minutes, Gill was seen in a lot of pain. He could not even move his neck and eventually had to leave the field. Even after treatment in the dressing room, he did not get any relief and his condition worsened by the end of the second day's play, after which he was taken to a hospital on a stretcher. He is currently admitted to the ICU for monitoring. Meanwhile, shocking reports are emerging that he will also miss the second Test against South Africa.