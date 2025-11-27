Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Shubman Gill reacts to India’s humiliating loss against South Africa, says team will grow stronger

Following the series loss against South Africa, Gill shared a post on X, stating that the team will emerge stronger despite this defeat.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Nov 27, 2025

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill, India vs South Africa Test: The Indian team is facing widespread criticism after a crushing 2-0 defeat at home against South Africa.

South Africa secured a clean sweep by winning the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs and the second Test in Guwahati by 408 runs. This marks South Africa's first victory on Indian soil in 25 years.

Gill Missed Out Due to Neck Injury

Regular captain Shubman Gill was unable to play in this series due to injury. He sustained a neck injury while batting in the first Test, due to which he neither came out to bat in the first Test nor played the second match at all. After the series loss, Gill shared a post on X, in which he wrote that despite this defeat, the team will emerge stronger.

Gill Posted on Social Media

Gill wrote, "Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer, it’s the storm that forges steady hands. We’ll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward – rising stronger." Meanwhile, Indian coach Gautam Gambhir showed a different attitude after this defeat.

Gambhir said, "This is for the BCCI to decide. I have said this before, Indian cricket is important, I am not important. I am the same person who achieved results in England, won the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup. This is a team that is learning."

Attributing the defeat to everyone's shortcomings, Gambhir stated that India's collapse from 95/1 to 122/7 on the third day highlights the need for stronger execution. He said, "The fault lies with everyone, starting with me. Going from 95/1 to 122/7 is unacceptable. You cannot blame any one individual or any particular shot. The fault lies with everyone. I have never blamed any one person and will not do so in the future."

Gautam Gambhir Said - Cannot Blame Individuals

He added, "To play Test cricket, you don't need the fastest and most talented cricketers. We need strong people with less skill. They make good Test cricketers." Appealing for a change in prioritising red-ball cricket across the country, he said, "If you are truly serious about Test cricket, start prioritising Test cricket. Everyone's effort is needed. You cannot just blame the players or any particular individual."

Meanwhile, former India chief coach Srikkanth accused Gambhir of "too much experimentation" and said that constant changes in selection have eroded the team's stability. He stated that while Gambhir may call these changes 'trial and error', his own experience suggests that consistency cannot be compromised, especially in a team that has now lost nine of its last 18 Tests, including a clean sweep at home against New Zealand. Srikkanth criticised the increasing inclination towards all-rounders, citing the debuts of Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy, and limited opportunities for Sarfaraz Khan, Sai Sudharsan, and Kuldeep Yadav.

He also questioned positional changes, such as Washington Sundar batting at number three in Kolkata and then being moved down the order. Srikkanth was particularly displeased with the selection of Nitish Reddy, questioning his capabilities as an all-rounder and asking how he could be considered a replacement for Hardik Pandya.

```

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 09:00 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Shubman Gill reacts to India’s humiliating loss against South Africa, says team will grow stronger

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Gautam Gambhir Expresses Pain After Team India's Crushing Defeat, Says BCCI Will Decide My Future

Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant
Cricket News

India Suffers Third Home Test Series Whitewash

Cricket News

IND vs SA: India hasn't batted 100 overs in the 4th innings in 25 years… Will history be made today or will it be a clean sweep?

Team India at Manchester (Photo Credit- IANS)
Cricket News

Rishabh Pant returns for South Africa T20s, one star player fears becoming the scapegoat

India vs South Africa T20i Series
Cricket News

Former pacer slams selectors as Devdutt Padikkal misses ODI spot

Devdutt Padikkal snub
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.