Shubman Gill reacts to India’s humiliating loss against South Africa, says team will grow stronger

Meanwhile, former India chief coach Srikkanth accused Gambhir of "too much experimentation" and said that constant changes in selection have eroded the team's stability. He stated that while Gambhir may call these changes 'trial and error', his own experience suggests that consistency cannot be compromised, especially in a team that has now lost nine of its last 18 Tests, including a clean sweep at home against New Zealand. Srikkanth criticised the increasing inclination towards all-rounders, citing the debuts of Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy, and limited opportunities for Sarfaraz Khan, Sai Sudharsan, and Kuldeep Yadav.