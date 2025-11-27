Shubman Gill reacts to India’s humiliating loss against South Africa, says team will grow stronger

Shubman Gill, India vs South Africa Test: The Indian team is facing widespread criticism after a crushing 2-0 defeat at home against South Africa.
South Africa secured a clean sweep by winning the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs and the second Test in Guwahati by 408 runs. This marks South Africa's first victory on Indian soil in 25 years.
Regular captain Shubman Gill was unable to play in this series due to injury. He sustained a neck injury while batting in the first Test, due to which he neither came out to bat in the first Test nor played the second match at all. After the series loss, Gill shared a post on X, in which he wrote that despite this defeat, the team will emerge stronger.
Gill wrote, "Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer, it’s the storm that forges steady hands. We’ll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward – rising stronger." Meanwhile, Indian coach Gautam Gambhir showed a different attitude after this defeat.
Gambhir said, "This is for the BCCI to decide. I have said this before, Indian cricket is important, I am not important. I am the same person who achieved results in England, won the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup. This is a team that is learning."
Attributing the defeat to everyone's shortcomings, Gambhir stated that India's collapse from 95/1 to 122/7 on the third day highlights the need for stronger execution. He said, "The fault lies with everyone, starting with me. Going from 95/1 to 122/7 is unacceptable. You cannot blame any one individual or any particular shot. The fault lies with everyone. I have never blamed any one person and will not do so in the future."
He added, "To play Test cricket, you don't need the fastest and most talented cricketers. We need strong people with less skill. They make good Test cricketers." Appealing for a change in prioritising red-ball cricket across the country, he said, "If you are truly serious about Test cricket, start prioritising Test cricket. Everyone's effort is needed. You cannot just blame the players or any particular individual."
Meanwhile, former India chief coach Srikkanth accused Gambhir of "too much experimentation" and said that constant changes in selection have eroded the team's stability. He stated that while Gambhir may call these changes 'trial and error', his own experience suggests that consistency cannot be compromised, especially in a team that has now lost nine of its last 18 Tests, including a clean sweep at home against New Zealand. Srikkanth criticised the increasing inclination towards all-rounders, citing the debuts of Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy, and limited opportunities for Sarfaraz Khan, Sai Sudharsan, and Kuldeep Yadav.
He also questioned positional changes, such as Washington Sundar batting at number three in Kolkata and then being moved down the order. Srikkanth was particularly displeased with the selection of Nitish Reddy, questioning his capabilities as an all-rounder and asking how he could be considered a replacement for Hardik Pandya.
