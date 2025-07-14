Siraj Fined by ICC for Shoulder Charge Against Duckett

Mohammed Siraj Fined: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been fined for a clash with Ben Duckett after dismissing him on Day 4 at Lord's. He was found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct and has been penalised with a fine and demerit points. The incident occurred during England's second innings of the India vs England third Test match when Siraj dismissed the England opener. Siraj celebrated in front of Duckett, leading to a collision between the two players.