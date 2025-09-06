SL vs ZIM T20 Series: Zimbabwe Aim for Must-Win Second T20I

The second T20I match between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka is set to be played at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. Zimbabwe must win this match to stay alive in the three-match series. They lost the first match by four wickets. A second defeat would mean the series slipping from their grasp.
Sri Lanka appears to be the stronger team going into this match. They will be relying heavily on the batting prowess of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. In bowling, Nuwan Thushara and Maheesh Theekshana have the potential to turn the match around. On the other hand, Zimbabwe's batting hinges largely on Brian Bennett and Sikandar Raza. Richard Ngarava and Trevor will be key figures in their bowling attack.
The Harare pitch is expected to be conducive to high scoring. However, the good bounce could also favour the fast bowlers. Spinners can also expect some turn from the pitch. Cloudy conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon, with temperatures around 28 degrees Celsius. There is no expectation of rain during the match.
A total of seven T20 matches have been played between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe since 2008, with Sri Lanka winning six and Zimbabwe winning one. Zimbabwe's last and only T20 victory against Sri Lanka was on 16 January 2024.
Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicketkeeper), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor, Clive Madande, and Trevor.
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamil Mishara, Vishwa Fernando.