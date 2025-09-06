SL vs ZIM T20 Series: Zimbabwe Aim for Must-Win Second T20I

Sri Lanka appears to be the stronger team going into this match. They will be relying heavily on the batting prowess of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. In bowling, Nuwan Thushara and Maheesh Theekshana have the potential to turn the match around. On the other hand, Zimbabwe's batting hinges largely on Brian Bennett and Sikandar Raza. Richard Ngarava and Trevor will be key figures in their bowling attack.