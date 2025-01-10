scriptSmith after reclaiming Australia’s captaincy: ‘I’m relaxed’ | Latest News | Patrika News
Smith after reclaiming Australia’s captaincy: ‘I’m relaxed’

Steve Smith has been named captain of the Australian cricket team for a two-Test match series against Sri Lanka in 2025.

New DelhiJan 10, 2025 / 03:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Steve Smith
SL vs AUS Test Series 2025: Australia will play their final Test series before the World Test Championship final in 2025 against Sri Lanka. Steve Smith has been appointed captain of the Australian team for this series. In the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins, Smith is feeling slightly more relaxed as he prepares to lead Australia in the two Test matches to be played in Galle. Smith has been appointed captain only for the Test matches for Sri Lanka’s two-match tour. Regular captain Pat Cummins will miss the tour due to the birth of his second child and a recent knee injury.

Smith Happy to Receive Captaincy

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald before his BBL match for the Sydney Sixers, Smith said, “Whenever Pat Cummins isn’t around, any opportunity I get to lead is enjoyable. I still try to do things my way. It’s been nice to have a few opportunities here and there. It’s going to be a good tour. I think I understand spin and the subcontinent quite well in terms of angles and what needs to be done. Also, the pace of the game that needs to be played at certain times.” He added, “I’m probably a little bit more relaxed now. I’m quite calm. I’ll just enjoy it.”
Smith served a two-year leadership ban for his role in the 2018 sandpapergate saga. Since the ban ended, the 35-year-old has captained his country four times. He captained Australia against England in Adelaide (2021), against the West Indies in Perth (2022), before captaining in some Test matches in India in 2023. Smith also led Australia on a tour of Sri Lanka in 2016, which ended in a disastrous 3-0 series defeat.
Speaking about Sri Lanka’s spin-friendly conditions, Smith said, “They can be tough conditions.” Smith added, “They play very well there, especially if the wickets are quite extreme. It’s just a matter of developing plans as batters… different ways that allow them to score and survive. It’s very different to playing spin in Australia. Whatever it is, just stick to it from ball one, trust it.”

One Run Away From 10,000 Test Runs

Smith has his sights set on the major milestone of joining the 10,000-run club, after falling one run short of becoming the 15th player to achieve this feat in the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Smith said, “One run… it was a bit heartbreaking at the time.” He added, “It would have been nice to do it at home in front of all my friends and family, but hopefully, I can get it done first up in Galle. I probably let it creep into my mind a bit too much during the game. It would be a fantastic milestone.”

