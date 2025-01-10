Smith after reclaiming Australia’s captaincy: ‘I’m relaxed’

Smith Happy to Receive Captaincy Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald before his BBL match for the Sydney Sixers, Smith said, “Whenever Pat Cummins isn’t around, any opportunity I get to lead is enjoyable. I still try to do things my way. It’s been nice to have a few opportunities here and there. It’s going to be a good tour. I think I understand spin and the subcontinent quite well in terms of angles and what needs to be done. Also, the pace of the game that needs to be played at certain times.” He added, “I’m probably a little bit more relaxed now. I’m quite calm. I’ll just enjoy it.”

Smith served a two-year leadership ban for his role in the 2018 sandpapergate saga. Since the ban ended, the 35-year-old has captained his country four times. He captained Australia against England in Adelaide (2021), against the West Indies in Perth (2022), before captaining in some Test matches in India in 2023. Smith also led Australia on a tour of Sri Lanka in 2016, which ended in a disastrous 3-0 series defeat.

Speaking about Sri Lanka’s spin-friendly conditions, Smith said, “They can be tough conditions.” Smith added, “They play very well there, especially if the wickets are quite extreme. It’s just a matter of developing plans as batters… different ways that allow them to score and survive. It’s very different to playing spin in Australia. Whatever it is, just stick to it from ball one, trust it.”