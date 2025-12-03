Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Smriti Mandhana’s brother breaks silence on new wedding date

Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal new wedding date: A rumour recently spread on social media that Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were going to get married on December 7. Smriti's brother, Shravan Mandhana, broke his silence and revealed the truth behind it.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal new wedding date

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal. (Photo source: Instagram smriti_mandhana)

Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal's new wedding date update: Indian star cricketer Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal continue to be in the news despite their wedding being postponed. Rumours spread on social media on Tuesday that the two were now set to tie the knot on December 7, which heated up speculation. Following this, Smriti's brother, Shravan Mandhana, broke his silence on the new wedding date and revealed the truth behind it.

It is known that this high-profile wedding was initially scheduled for November 23 in Sangli, but Srinivas Mandhana had to be admitted to the hospital due to a sudden medical emergency. The wedding was then postponed indefinitely, and subsequently, Palash was also admitted to the hospital due to stress. Now that both have recovered, speculation has begun on social media regarding the new wedding date.

Smriti's brother Shravan Mandhana said this

Smriti's brother, Shravan Mandhana, has completely denied the news of the new wedding date. Speaking to HT, Shravan directly responded to these discussions. He said, "I have no information about these rumours. This wedding is still postponed." Dismissing the claims of December 7, he clearly stated that no new date has been finalised yet.

Rumours spread after wedding posts were deleted

The rumour mill gained further momentum when fans noticed that Smriti had deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account after the wedding was postponed. However, casual pictures with Palash are still up. In the absence of any official statement from either family, various speculations began circulating on social media.

Palash's mother had given this statement

Subsequently, Palash's mother, Amita Muchhal, had earlier stated that both families were still recovering from the emotional shock of the wedding postponement. She mentioned that Palash had dreamt of bringing his bride home and had planned a special welcome. Despite the heartbreak, she expressed hope that everything would be fine soon and the wedding would happen very soon.

Suniel Shetty praised Jemimah

It is noteworthy that after receiving the news of Smriti's wedding being called off, her fellow player Jemimah Rodrigues returned to the country, leaving the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) cricket. Upon learning this, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty posted on X, "Bumped into this article first thing in the morning and my heart felt full. Jemimah leaving the WBBL to be by Smriti’s side. No big statements, just quiet solidarity. This is what real teammates do. Simple. Straight. Genuine."

Published on:

03 Dec 2025 10:39 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Smriti Mandhana’s brother breaks silence on new wedding date

