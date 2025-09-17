Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana's Second-Fastest ODI Century Crushes Australia

In the second ODI against Australia, Smriti Mandhana smashed a century off just 77 balls.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

smriti mandhana century
Smriti Mandhana scores her 12th ODI century (Photo: ESPNcricinfo)

The second ODI match of the three-match series between India Women and Australia Women is underway. At the Maharaja Yadavendra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Indian left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana once again displayed a powerful batting performance, smashing a century.

Smriti Mandhana's Century in Just 77 Balls

Continuing her excellent form from the first match, Smriti achieved her century in just 77 balls. In this match, Smriti played a magnificent innings of 117 runs off 91 balls, including four sixes and 14 fours. This is the second-fastest ODI century by any Indian batter. The fastest century for India is also held by Smriti herself, achieved earlier this year against Ireland in just 70 balls.

Smriti's 12th ODI Century

This is Smriti's 12th ODI century. With this, she has jointly moved to third place in the list of women with the most ODI centuries, alongside England's Tammy Beaumont. Former Australian captain Meg Lanning holds the record for the most ODI centuries with 15. New Zealand's Suzie Bates is second with 13 centuries.

Record for Most 50+ Scores in ODI Cricket

Mandhana has become the fifth woman batter in the history of women's ODI cricket to score the most 50+ scores. Mandhana surpassed South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt. Mandhana has now achieved 44 50+ scores. Laura Wolvaardt has done so 43 times in her ODI career. Former Indian captain Mithali Raj holds the record for the most 50+ scores in women's ODIs with 71.

Share the news:

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 04:10 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Smriti Mandhana's Second-Fastest ODI Century Crushes Australia
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.