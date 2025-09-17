Smriti Mandhana's Second-Fastest ODI Century Crushes Australia

The second ODI match of the three-match series between India Women and Australia Women is underway. At the Maharaja Yadavendra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Indian left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana once again displayed a powerful batting performance, smashing a century.
Continuing her excellent form from the first match, Smriti achieved her century in just 77 balls. In this match, Smriti played a magnificent innings of 117 runs off 91 balls, including four sixes and 14 fours. This is the second-fastest ODI century by any Indian batter. The fastest century for India is also held by Smriti herself, achieved earlier this year against Ireland in just 70 balls.
This is Smriti's 12th ODI century. With this, she has jointly moved to third place in the list of women with the most ODI centuries, alongside England's Tammy Beaumont. Former Australian captain Meg Lanning holds the record for the most ODI centuries with 15. New Zealand's Suzie Bates is second with 13 centuries.
Mandhana has become the fifth woman batter in the history of women's ODI cricket to score the most 50+ scores. Mandhana surpassed South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt. Mandhana has now achieved 44 50+ scores. Laura Wolvaardt has done so 43 times in her ODI career. Former Indian captain Mithali Raj holds the record for the most 50+ scores in women's ODIs with 71.