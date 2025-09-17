Smriti Mandhana's Second-Fastest ODI Century Crushes Australia

Continuing her excellent form from the first match, Smriti achieved her century in just 77 balls. In this match, Smriti played a magnificent innings of 117 runs off 91 balls, including four sixes and 14 fours. This is the second-fastest ODI century by any Indian batter. The fastest century for India is also held by Smriti herself, achieved earlier this year against Ireland in just 70 balls.