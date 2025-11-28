Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Star batsman returns in dangerous form after years out of the team, piles on runs, money to pour in at IPL auction

Prithvi played a blistering innings of 66 runs in 36 balls against Hyderabad, scoring a half-century in just 22 balls. He played a crucial role in the team's dominant 8-wicket victory.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 28, 2025

Prithvi Shaw Great Comeback

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw. (Photo source: IANS)

Prithvi Shaw, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: Once considered a batsman for all three formats of Indian cricket, opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has been consistently dropped from the team due to a lack of consistency in his performance. Shaw, who debuted for India in 2018, played his last international match in 2021. Due to continuous poor form, he remained unsold in the IPL and was also dropped from his domestic team, Mumbai. In such a situation, this season he is playing domestic cricket for Maharashtra.

After changing teams, Prithvi is appearing in a different avatar. After an excellent performance in the Ranji Trophy last month, his bat has now performed exceptionally well in the first match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the match against Hyderabad, Prithvi smashed a half-century in just 22 balls, scoring a blistering 66 runs off 36 deliveries. He played a crucial role in his team's dominant 8-wicket victory. Shaw scored runs at a strike rate of 183.33 in this innings, hitting 9 fours and 3 sixes.

Back in Form Before the IPL Auction

Prithvi Shaw remained unsold in the last IPL season. His poor form and lack of consistency were the reasons for this. Additionally, he was surrounded by controversies. However, his form has returned just before the IPL auction. Shaw performed exceptionally well in the Ranji Trophy Elite tournament. He scored 470 runs in 7 innings across 5 matches. His average during this period was 67.14, and his strike rate was 92.34. Shaw scored runs at a brisk pace in this Ranji season.

He has now showcased his form in the ongoing domestic T20 tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the match against Hyderabad, Maharashtra captain Shaw made a explosive start to the tournament by hitting a half-century in just 23 balls.

Has Represented India in All Three Formats

Prithvi Shaw has played for India in all three formats. He made his Test debut for India in 2018. He scored a century in his very first Test match. In 9 innings across 5 matches, Shaw scored 339 runs at an average of 42.37. However, due to his inconsistency in domestic cricket, he has not been able to secure a place in the Test team since 2020.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

28 Nov 2025 02:59 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Star batsman returns in dangerous form after years out of the team, piles on runs, money to pour in at IPL auction

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Rohit and Kohli to Create History in First ODI Against South Africa, Surpassing Legends Tendulkar and Dravid

ROhit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Cricket News

Why is November 27th Called Cricket History's Black Day? A Major Accident Occurred in Sydney

phillip hughes death at sydney cricket ground
Cricket News

R Ashwin Defends Gautam Gambhir Amidst Criticism After Test Series Whitewash

R Ashwin defends Gautam Gambhir
Cricket News

Sunil Gavaskar Defends Coach Gautam Gambhir, Blames BCCI for Team's Poor Performance

Sourav Ganguly on Kuldeep Yadav
Cricket News

Shubman Gill reacts to India’s humiliating loss against South Africa, says team will grow stronger

Shubman Gill
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.