Star batsman returns in dangerous form after years out of the team, piles on runs, money to pour in at IPL auction

Prithvi Shaw remained unsold in the last IPL season. His poor form and lack of consistency were the reasons for this. Additionally, he was surrounded by controversies. However, his form has returned just before the IPL auction. Shaw performed exceptionally well in the Ranji Trophy Elite tournament. He scored 470 runs in 7 innings across 5 matches. His average during this period was 67.14, and his strike rate was 92.34. Shaw scored runs at a brisk pace in this Ranji season.