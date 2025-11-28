Star batsman returns in dangerous form after years out of the team, piles on runs, money to pour in at IPL auction

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw. (Photo source: IANS)
Prithvi Shaw, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: Once considered a batsman for all three formats of Indian cricket, opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has been consistently dropped from the team due to a lack of consistency in his performance. Shaw, who debuted for India in 2018, played his last international match in 2021. Due to continuous poor form, he remained unsold in the IPL and was also dropped from his domestic team, Mumbai. In such a situation, this season he is playing domestic cricket for Maharashtra.
After changing teams, Prithvi is appearing in a different avatar. After an excellent performance in the Ranji Trophy last month, his bat has now performed exceptionally well in the first match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the match against Hyderabad, Prithvi smashed a half-century in just 22 balls, scoring a blistering 66 runs off 36 deliveries. He played a crucial role in his team's dominant 8-wicket victory. Shaw scored runs at a strike rate of 183.33 in this innings, hitting 9 fours and 3 sixes.
Prithvi Shaw remained unsold in the last IPL season. His poor form and lack of consistency were the reasons for this. Additionally, he was surrounded by controversies. However, his form has returned just before the IPL auction. Shaw performed exceptionally well in the Ranji Trophy Elite tournament. He scored 470 runs in 7 innings across 5 matches. His average during this period was 67.14, and his strike rate was 92.34. Shaw scored runs at a brisk pace in this Ranji season.
He has now showcased his form in the ongoing domestic T20 tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the match against Hyderabad, Maharashtra captain Shaw made a explosive start to the tournament by hitting a half-century in just 23 balls.
Prithvi Shaw has played for India in all three formats. He made his Test debut for India in 2018. He scored a century in his very first Test match. In 9 innings across 5 matches, Shaw scored 339 runs at an average of 42.37. However, due to his inconsistency in domestic cricket, he has not been able to secure a place in the Test team since 2020.
