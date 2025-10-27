Star player lashes out at Agarkar and Gambhir after being dropped from Team India

Indian cricketer Karun Nair (Photo Source: IANS)
Karun Nair, the star Indian cricketer, has expressed his displeasure with Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir after being dropped from the Test team and the India A squad. The Karnataka batsman had made a comeback to the longest format of the game after an 8-year hiatus in the India vs. England series, but his performance did not meet expectations, leading to his exclusion from the team. After scoring an unbeaten 174 in the second round match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 between Karnataka and Goa, Nair stated, "I am disappointed at not getting a place in the Indian team, and I deserve much better."
According to a report by TOI, Karun Nair expressed his disappointment with the national selectors after being dropped from the Test squad for the series against West Indies. Nair had to work hard to make a comeback to the Test team and had consistently performed well in all cricket formats in domestic tournaments. The Karnataka batsman said, "The selectors may have their own opinions, but I feel I am much better than this."
Nair commented, "This is quite disappointing, but I know that after my performance over the last two years, I deserve to retain my position. People can have their opinions, but personally, my opinion is that I deserve much better than this." It is noteworthy that Nair got off to a good start in the series against England. He scored in the 20s and 30s but could never capitalise on them. His only half-century came in the fifth Test, but it was not enough to keep him in the Test team.
Karun Nair scored runs at an average of 42.50 in six innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and then performed brilliantly in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He hit four consecutive centuries and maintained an outstanding average of 389.50. Nair continued his form in the Ranji Trophy as well, scoring runs at an average of 53.94 in 16 innings. His comeback in the series against England after a long wait of 8 years happened, but it also marked the end of his stint.
