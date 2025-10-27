Star player lashes out at Agarkar and Gambhir after being dropped from Team India

Nair commented, "This is quite disappointing, but I know that after my performance over the last two years, I deserve to retain my position. People can have their opinions, but personally, my opinion is that I deserve much better than this." It is noteworthy that Nair got off to a good start in the series against England. He scored in the 20s and 30s but could never capitalise on them. His only half-century came in the fifth Test, but it was not enough to keep him in the Test team.