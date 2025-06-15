scriptSteve Smith Provides Injury Update, Reveals Timeframe for Return | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Steve Smith Provides Injury Update, Reveals Timeframe for Return

Steve Smith Finger Injury Update: During the ICC World Test Championship Final, Steve Smith sustained a finger injury while catching a ball hit by Temba Bavuma.

BharatJun 15, 2025 / 01:51 pm

Patrika Desk

Steve Smith Injury Update

Steve Smith Injury Update: Australian star batsman Steve Smith (Photo source: X@/ICC)

Steve Smith Injury Update: During the ICC World Test Championship Final, Steve Smith sustained an injury. The veteran Australian batsman hopes to return for Australia’s three-match Test series against the West Indies on their Caribbean tour. Smith injured his right-hand finger while attempting to catch Temba Bavuma during the WTC Final. Following a ‘compound dislocation’, he was sent for an X-ray at a nearby hospital.

‘I might be able to play in a few weeks’

36-year-old Steve Smith was fortunate to avoid surgery. Smith still has a chance to play in the three-match Test series against the West Indies, starting June 25th. The third Test of this series will commence on July 12th. The ICC quoted Smith as saying, “I will be in a splint for eight weeks now. I might be able to play in a few weeks. It will depend on my fitness.”
In fact, when Smith, fielding at first slip, dropped a catch of South African captain Temba Bavuma, Bavuma was only on two runs. After this reprieve, he went on to score 66 runs. Bavuma, along with opening batsman Aiden Markram, formed a magnificent century partnership, helping South Africa win the title.

‘Couldn’t see the ball due to the angle of the delivery’

Smith said, “I was standing quite close, wearing a helmet. Our plan was to stand quite close. I couldn’t see the ball due to the angle of Mitchell Starc’s delivery. It was difficult; the ball didn’t come into my hand properly. Fortunately, there was no fracture. The ball just dislocated my finger, causing me quite a bit of pain for a while.”

Injured by Jofra Archer’s ball to the head

Smith has been injured at Lord’s before. Recalling a past incident, he said, “I have a love-hate relationship with this place now. I have some good memories here and some not-so-good ones. After being hit on the head by a Jofra Archer ball in 2019, now my finger is dislocated. But it’s a fantastic place to play cricket. I’ve enjoyed my time here at this ground.”

