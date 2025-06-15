Steve Smith Provides Injury Update, Reveals Timeframe for Return

‘I might be able to play in a few weeks’ 36-year-old Steve Smith was fortunate to avoid surgery. Smith still has a chance to play in the three-match Test series against the West Indies, starting June 25th. The third Test of this series will commence on July 12th. The ICC quoted Smith as saying, “I will be in a splint for eight weeks now. I might be able to play in a few weeks. It will depend on my fitness.”

In fact, when Smith, fielding at first slip, dropped a catch of South African captain Temba Bavuma, Bavuma was only on two runs. After this reprieve, he went on to score 66 runs. Bavuma, along with opening batsman Aiden Markram, formed a magnificent century partnership, helping South Africa win the title.

‘Couldn’t see the ball due to the angle of the delivery’ Smith said, “I was standing quite close, wearing a helmet. Our plan was to stand quite close. I couldn’t see the ball due to the angle of Mitchell Starc’s delivery. It was difficult; the ball didn’t come into my hand properly. Fortunately, there was no fracture. The ball just dislocated my finger, causing me quite a bit of pain for a while.”