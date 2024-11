Sunil Gavaskar Ask for a warm-up match before the Border Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs AUS: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, among many young batsmen, will play for the first time in Australia. In such a scenario, Sunil Gavaskar has demanded a warm-up match before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins.

New Delhi•Nov 05, 2024 / 01:49 pm• Patrika Desk

Former batsman Sunil Gavaskar believes that the Indian team should play a warm-up match before the Test series in Australia. This series will start on November 22. Gavaskar said, “I believe that a warm-up match will be very important for the junior players of the team. Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sarfaraz Khan, among many young batsmen, will play in Australia for the first time. A warm-up match will help these batsmen understand the bounce and pace of the pitches there.

Karan Ghavri On Virat& Rohit Former medium pacer Karan Ghavri has said that if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fail in the Test series in Australia, then they should take retirement. The 73-year-old Ghavri said, “Virat and Rohit have given a lot to Indian cricket, but to win, the team needs runs. We need to prepare the team for the future. In such a situation, you will keep players in the team who are not performing well. In the three-Test series against New Zealand, Rohit scored 91 and Virat Kohli scored 93 runs.