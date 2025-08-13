Suresh Raina Faces Increased Trouble: ED Summons Over Alleged Involvement in Online Gaming Platform

Several celebrities have already been implicated in this investigation. On Monday, actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the ED in Hyderabad after requesting a postponement of his summons issued on July 23rd due to film commitments. Rana Daggubati arrived at the ED office in Hyderabad's Basheerabad on Monday, where he was questioned about whether he received payment for promoting the app and, if so, how the money was spent.