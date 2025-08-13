Suresh Raina Faces Increased Trouble: ED Summons Over Alleged Involvement in Online Gaming Platform

Suresh Raina, ED Summon, Betting App Case: India's renowned cricketer Suresh Raina will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Wednesday to record his statement in the '1xBet' case. This is part of an ongoing operation against illegal betting platforms and their celebrity promoters.
ED sources revealed that while the platform presents itself as a host for skill-based games, the algorithms used classify it as a 'gambling operation' under existing Indian laws.
'1xBet' appointed Suresh Raina as a gaming ambassador, even dubbing him a 'responsible gaming ambassador'. Suresh Raina is counted among India's most brilliant players and is also considered an exceptional fielder. He has scored 5,615 runs in 226 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 1,605 runs in 78 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for India. He also has 768 runs in 18 Test matches. Raina is one of the select few players to have scored centuries across all three formats.
Several celebrities have already been implicated in this investigation. On Monday, actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the ED in Hyderabad after requesting a postponement of his summons issued on July 23rd due to film commitments. Rana Daggubati arrived at the ED office in Hyderabad's Basheerabad on Monday, where he was questioned about whether he received payment for promoting the app and, if so, how the money was spent.
In May, Telangana Police filed a case against 25 prominent actors, including Daggubati and Prakash Raj, for alleged links to the promotion of online betting. Officials say more notices may be issued as the investigation progresses. The agency is continuing its investigation into several such cases involving illegal betting apps accused of defrauding numerous individuals and investors of crores of rupees.