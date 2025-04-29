Suryavanshi's 35-ball century powers Rajasthan Royals' record chase

Batting first after losing the toss, Gujarat Titans posted a challenging 209/4 in their allotted 20 overs, setting Rajasthan a target of 210 runs. Chasing the target, Rajasthan Royals achieved victory in 15.5 overs with eight wickets remaining.

For Gujarat Titans, captain Shubman Gill scored a half-century of 84(50) runs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler also hit a half-century with an unbeaten 50(26). Other notable contributions included Sai Sudharsan (39(30)), Washington Sundar (13(8)), Rahul Tewatia (9(4)), and Shahrukh Khan (5*(2)). For Rajasthan Royals, Mahesh Dixana took two wickets, while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma each claimed one wicket.

In pursuit of the 210-run target, Rajasthan Royals’ innings was spearheaded by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a historic innings of 101 runs off 38 balls, smashing seven fours and eleven sixes. Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 70 runs off 40 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes. Nitish Rana contributed 4(2) and Riyan Parag remained unbeaten on 32(15).