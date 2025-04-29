scriptSuryavanshi's 35-ball century powers Rajasthan Royals' record chase | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Cricket News

Suryavanshi's 35-ball century powers Rajasthan Royals' record chase

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a century off just 35 balls against Gujarat Titans, helping Rajasthan Royals complete the fastest chase of a 200-plus target in tournament history.

BharatApr 29, 2025 / 08:28 am

Patrika Desk

vaibhav Suryavanshi
IPL 2025 RR vs GT Highlights: Rajasthan Royals recorded a historic eight-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Rajasthan scored a record century off just 35 balls.
Batting first after losing the toss, Gujarat Titans posted a challenging 209/4 in their allotted 20 overs, setting Rajasthan a target of 210 runs. Chasing the target, Rajasthan Royals achieved victory in 15.5 overs with eight wickets remaining.
For Gujarat Titans, captain Shubman Gill scored a half-century of 84(50) runs. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler also hit a half-century with an unbeaten 50(26). Other notable contributions included Sai Sudharsan (39(30)), Washington Sundar (13(8)), Rahul Tewatia (9(4)), and Shahrukh Khan (5*(2)). For Rajasthan Royals, Mahesh Dixana took two wickets, while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma each claimed one wicket.
In pursuit of the 210-run target, Rajasthan Royals’ innings was spearheaded by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a historic innings of 101 runs off 38 balls, smashing seven fours and eleven sixes. Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 70 runs off 40 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes. Nitish Rana contributed 4(2) and Riyan Parag remained unbeaten on 32(15).

Youngest to Create History

— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 28, 2025

Thanks to his historic innings, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score a century in IPL history. For Gujarat Titans, Rashid Khan and Prashid Krishna each took one wicket; no other bowler managed to take a wicket. Despite Rajasthan’s record-breaking win, their playoff hopes are virtually over. Their chances will end if other teams win eight matches each. Currently, RCB has won 7, while GT, DC, and MI have won 6 matches each.

