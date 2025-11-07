T20 World Cup 2026 Final to be held in Ahmedabad again: Reports

The final of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium (File Photo: IANS)
T20 World Cup 2026 final venues: With less than 100 days left for the T20 World Cup 2026, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has not yet provided any official update regarding its venues. However, according to some media reports, the final of the World Cup will once again be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
The final of the ODI World Cup 2023, held in India, was also played at this stadium, where Australia defeated India to claim the title. This stadium has a capacity of over one lakh spectators. The ICC will soon announce the full schedule of the tournament. According to The Indian Express, a decision was taken in a meeting of top BCCI officials that this time the World Cup will be played in fewer cities compared to 2023, so that at least six matches can be organised at each venue.
The BCCI has shortlisted Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai as venues for the T20 World Cup. All matches of the Pakistan team will be played in Sri Lanka. Three stadiums have been selected for this. However, it is not yet decided which venues they will be. Sri Lanka will play the role of a neutral venue for Pakistan's matches, which has been decided under an agreement with India.
It is also unclear whether Bengaluru and Lucknow will be selected to host matches, as this tournament is to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. According to the BCCI, matches of the T20 World Cup 2026 will not be held in places where the Women's World Cup was recently played. Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Navi Mumbai had hosted the Women's World Cup matches.
The ICC has clarified to the Indian board that if Sri Lanka reaches the semi-finals, its match will be played in Colombo. On the other hand, if Pakistan reaches the final or semi-finals, these matches of the tournament will be organised at a neutral venue. The BCCI has also clarified that the India-Pakistan league match will be played in Colombo itself. As was decided in the earlier agreement, under which both teams will play matches against each other in a third country.
The BCCI and PCB had reached an understanding before the Champions Trophy that henceforth both teams would not travel to each other's countries and would instead play matches on foreign soil. This tournament is expected to be held in early 2026, and the BCCI has already submitted its proposed schedule to the ICC.
