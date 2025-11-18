Team India Sees Major Change Ahead of Guwahati Test Against South Africa, Star Player Returns

In fact, the Indian think tank had released him from the Test squad, considering the pitch in Kolkata, believing it was important for him to play continuous matches and improve his bowling pace. If Shubman Gill does not recover in time for the final match of the series, the Indian cricket team might need some batting reinforcement. The Indian Test captain is recovering from a neck injury, and his participation remains doubtful. India has options like Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan on the bench, but including another left-handed batsman would complicate the team's strategy.