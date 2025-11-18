Team India Sees Major Change Ahead of Guwahati Test Against South Africa, Star Player Returns

Indian cricket team – Photo Credit: IANS
Nitish Kumar Reddy's Return: The second Test between India and South Africa is scheduled to be played in Guwahati. A significant change has been observed in the Indian team before this match. The team management has suddenly recalled Nitish Kumar Reddy to the Indian Test squad ahead of the second match.
It is known that Reddy was released from the team before the Eden Gardens Test and was asked to play a match for India A against South Africa A. He will now train with Team India in an optional session at Eden Gardens on November 18.
Reddy has played two List A matches for India A. Although he did not get a chance to bat or bowl in the second match, he scored 37 runs and took 1 wicket for 18 runs in the first match of the three-match series currently underway in Rajkot. His return to the Test squad means this all-rounder will not be available for the third India A match on November 19.
In fact, the Indian think tank had released him from the Test squad, considering the pitch in Kolkata, believing it was important for him to play continuous matches and improve his bowling pace. If Shubman Gill does not recover in time for the final match of the series, the Indian cricket team might need some batting reinforcement. The Indian Test captain is recovering from a neck injury, and his participation remains doubtful. India has options like Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan on the bench, but including another left-handed batsman would complicate the team's strategy.
Even if Reddy bats in the lower order, he could be an ideal option in the playing XI. This would help them maintain a left-right batting combination. The first Test against South Africa concluded within three days, and all eyes are now on the Guwahati match. This venue is hosting its first Test match, and the Indian team will hope it proves memorable for them, allowing them to level the series at 1-1.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending