Test Cricket Won’t Be the Same Without Virat Kohli, Says RCB with Broken Heart Emoji

Kohli’s Bat Roars in IPL 2025 Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2025, he scored 505 runs in 11 innings at a phenomenal average of 63.13. On the other hand, the Indian team is also scheduled to tour England for a five-Test match series next month. Furthermore, Kohli was on the verge of completing 10,000 runs in this format; he has 9,230 Test runs to his name. Test cricket was Virat Kohli’s favourite format, in which he also captained in 68 matches. The period under captain Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri is considered one of the best periods in the history of Indian Test cricket.

Those celebrations. We'll miss them all. We'll miss them all. ❤️‍🩹#ThankYouVirat 👑pic.twitter.com/b9jinS8dDu— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 12, 2025 Under Kohli's captaincy, Team India won 40 out of 68 Test matches, including significant overseas victories. Under Kohli's leadership, India defeated Australia on their home soil for the first time, becoming the first Asian team to achieve this feat. Kohli is the fourth most successful Test captain in history. More matches were won by Graeme Smith (53 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins). Kohli was also considered a modern brand ambassador for Test cricket.