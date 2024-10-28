‘Thanks to Papa, I Reached Here’, Harshit Rana After Being Selected for Australia Tour

Since IPL 2024, Rana has been an integral part of the Indian team, constantly travelling with the team and gaining good experience. Despite not debuting during Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh tours, Rana has honed his skills with top Indian players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. He has learned a lot from these bowlers, especially about Australian conditions, and has done his homework.

Rana has polished his skills through IPL. He took 19 wickets in 13 matches in 2024, with an impressive average of 20.15, grabbing everyone’s attention. This performance earned him a call-up to the Indian team for the Zimbabwe tour, although he couldn’t make it to the playing eleven. However, this experience proved valuable for him. Under the guidance of Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel, Rana focused on improving his skills with different goals for each session.

Rana said, “Morne Morkel keeps a close eye on us and focuses on what each bowler is doing in the nets. He always tells us what target to set for each ball. This gives me clarity on what I need to do next. He has advised me to set a clear goal for each bowling session. Playing with such experienced players is fantastic. We also learn a lot from coach Gautam Gambhir.”

He further added, “I found out I was going to Australia when the team was officially announced. However, I indicated that I might be selected since I was part of the team’s preparation. Being selected for the Australia tour is a big deal for me. I love playing competitive cricket, which aligns with the Australian spirit. While my father’s dream is for me to play a Test match at Lord’s against England, I’m more drawn to facing Australia as a team. I feel proud seeing my name in the team.”

Harshit dedicated his first Test match to his father, Pradeep Rana, who represented CRPF in hammer throw and weightlifting. Harshit remembered his father’s sacrifices. He said, “I always say that I’m grateful to my father. When I was disheartened due to injuries, he motivated me to move forward, never letting me give up. He would always say that if it doesn’t happen today, it will happen tomorrow, and if not tomorrow, then the day after. Even if it never happens, he’s always proud of my hard work. His words mean a lot to me.”