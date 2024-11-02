There is no harm in leaving out… Pakistan’s Test captain supported the decision to remove Babar Azam

During a conversation with BBC, Shaan Masood praised Babar Azam and described him as one of Pakistan’s main batsmen. Masood emphasised the need for Azam to take rest and supported his return as a strong player. While some reports suggested that Shaan Masood was against the decision to remove Babar Azam, there had been no statement from him since the PCB’s decision to reduce the power of the coach and captain in team selection.

‘Sometimes it’s not bad to take a break and rest’ Masood said that I thought this break would benefit him a lot, and he would return as a strong player. Masood said that sometimes it’s not bad to take a break and rest. He has played a lot of cricket and has gone through a lot, and he will always be one of Pakistan’s main batsmen.