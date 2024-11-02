There is no harm in leaving out… Pakistan’s Test captain supported the decision to remove Babar Azam

scriptThere is no harm in leaving out… Pakistan’s Test captain supported the decision to remove Babar Azam | Latest News | Patrika News
Shaan Masood on Babar Azam: Pakistan’s Test captain Shaan Masood said that there is no harm in removing Babar Azam from the team, he needs rest. While saying this, Shaan Masood supported the star player’s return as a strong player.

Nov 02, 2024

Patrika Desk

Shaan Masood on Babar Azam: Pakistan cricket team captain Shan Masood has stated that there is nothing wrong with removing Babar Azam during the Pakistan vs England series. The former captain was rested for the second and third Tests alongside Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. This decision was made by the revised selection committee. While Babar Azam’s future in Tests remains uncertain, he will participate in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.
During a conversation with BBC, Shaan Masood praised Babar Azam and described him as one of Pakistan’s main batsmen. Masood emphasised the need for Azam to take rest and supported his return as a strong player. While some reports suggested that Shaan Masood was against the decision to remove Babar Azam, there had been no statement from him since the PCB’s decision to reduce the power of the coach and captain in team selection.

‘Sometimes it’s not bad to take a break and rest’

Masood said that I thought this break would benefit him a lot, and he would return as a strong player. Masood said that sometimes it’s not bad to take a break and rest. He has played a lot of cricket and has gone through a lot, and he will always be one of Pakistan’s main batsmen.

Babar Azam will not go to the Zimbabwe tour

Although Babar Azam will be disappointed to miss the Zimbabwe tour, as it was a good series for him to score some runs. He has played many good innings against Zimbabwe, scoring a lot of runs. Now, Babar will have to prove himself in the series against Australia, and that too on their soil. His form has not been good lately, and he scored his last century in 2023 in T20 International and ODI.

