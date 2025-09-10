Top Five Biggest Wins by Runs in Asia Cup T20 History: Pakistan Leads, India Second

Five Biggest Victory Margins in T20 Asia Cup: Afghanistan made a stunning start to their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025, crushing Hong Kong by 94 runs in the opening match played on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is the third-largest victory in terms of runs in the Asia Cup T20 format. Afghanistan, batting first, scored 188 for six. In reply, Hong Kong managed only 94 runs for nine wickets.
The record for the largest victory in terms of runs in the Asia Cup is held by Pakistan, which defeated Hong Kong by 155 runs in Sharjah in 2022. India is second on this list, having won against Afghanistan by 101 runs in Dubai in 2022.
Afghanistan's victory places them third on this list. The UAE defeated Oman by 71 runs in 2016, securing the fourth position. Afghanistan's 66-run victory over Hong Kong in the 2016 T20 Asia Cup places them fifth.
In the match played on 9 September at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Sedikullah Atal (73 not out) led Afghanistan's batting with a superb unbeaten innings of 73 runs off 52 balls, including three sixes and six fours. Mohammad Nabi contributed 33 runs, and Azmatullah Omarzai added 53 runs, taking the team's total to 188.
In response, Hong Kong, after a poor start, could only manage 94 runs. Apart from Babar Hayat (39) and captain Yasim Murtaza (16), no other batsman reached double figures. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib took two wickets each for Afghanistan.
155 runs – Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Sharjah, 2022
101 runs – India vs Afghanistan, Dubai, 2022
94 runs – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, 2025
71 runs – UAE vs Oman, Mirpur, 2016
66 runs – Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Mirpur, 2016