Top Five Biggest Wins by Runs in Asia Cup T20 History: Pakistan Leads, India Second

Five Biggest Victory Margins in T20 Asia Cup: Afghanistan made a stunning start to their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025, crushing Hong Kong by 94 runs in the opening match played on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is the third-largest victory in terms of runs in the Asia Cup T20 format. Afghanistan, batting first, scored 188 for six. In reply, Hong Kong managed only 94 runs for nine wickets.