Travis Head Shatters Sehwag-Pathan's IPL Record, Becomes Fastest to 1000 Runs

Head in Second Place in Terms of Balls Faced Australian opener Travis Head, alongside young Abhishek Sharma, has been opening the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. Against Mumbai, he achieved this feat, scoring 28 runs off 29 balls. Travis reached his 1000 runs in 575 balls, placing him second only to Andre Russell (545). In the list of batsmen who have scored 1000 runs in the fewest balls in IPL history, Heinrich Klaasen is in third place, achieving this feat in 594 balls. India’s veteran Virender Sehwag is fourth with 1000 runs in 604 balls, while Glenn Maxwell reached the milestone in 610 balls.

During the match against Mumbai Indians, Travis Head was caught near the boundary off a Hardik Pandya delivery. However, the ball was a no-ball. Despite this, Head couldn’t capitalise on the opportunity. He was eventually dismissed for 28 runs off 29 balls, caught by Mitchell Santner off Will Jacks’ bowling. The 31-year-old Travis Head represented Royal Challengers Bangalore before being picked by SRH for IPL 2024. He is the 99th batsman in IPL history to score 1000 or more runs.

So far in 32 matches, he has scored 1014 runs at an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 174.06. By the end of his 32nd match, he had faced 578 balls and has scored one century and seven half-centuries in the IPL. In the list of highest run-scorers in IPL history, Virat Kohli leads with 8252 runs in 258 matches. Shikhar Dhawan is second with 6769, and Rohit Sharma is third with 6684 runs in 262 matches.