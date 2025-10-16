Two More Teams Qualify for T20 World Cup 2026, Only One Spot Left

Nepal cricket team (Photo credit: ICC@X)
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal and Oman have officially secured their spots in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, becoming the 18th and 19th teams to qualify for the tournament. Both Asian teams confirmed their places following the results of the Super-6 stage of the T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia Pacific Qualifiers in Muscat.
Oman and Nepal were already at the top of the T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia Pacific Qualifiers points table. However, Nepal and Oman benefited after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) defeated Samoa by 77 runs, solidifying their place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
A third team will also emerge from this qualifying tournament, but it has not yet been confirmed. The United Arab Emirates is currently in the number 3 position in the points table, but their place in the T20 World Cup 2026 is not yet guaranteed.
Previously, Oman had also participated in the 2016 and 2024 editions of the ICC T20 World Cup. This will be the third time Oman will play in the ICC T20 World Cup. Nepal has also qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup for the third time. Before this, Nepal had played in the T20 World Cup in 2014 and 2024. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, the teams of Nepal and Oman could not advance beyond the first round.
Out of 20 teams, the 19 teams that have qualified so far for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are: India, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, USA, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, and Oman.
