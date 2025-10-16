Two More Teams Qualify for T20 World Cup 2026, Only One Spot Left

Previously, Oman had also participated in the 2016 and 2024 editions of the ICC T20 World Cup. This will be the third time Oman will play in the ICC T20 World Cup. Nepal has also qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup for the third time. Before this, Nepal had played in the T20 World Cup in 2014 and 2024. In the 2024 T20 World Cup, the teams of Nepal and Oman could not advance beyond the first round.