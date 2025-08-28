UAE T20 Tri-Series Live Streaming: Pakistan to Face Afghanistan, Know Where to Watch Live

The T20 Tri Series 2025 will see Pakistan face Afghanistan (Afghanistan vs Pakistan) in the first match on Friday. Both teams are also participating in the Asia Cup 2025 (Asia Cup 2025), but in different groups. Afghanistan is in Group B with Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, while Pakistan is in Group A with India, Oman, and the UAE. The Tri Series provides a final opportunity for all three teams to assess their preparations before the Asia Cup. The first match will see Afghanistan and Pakistan go head-to-head. Let's find out how and when this match can be viewed in India.