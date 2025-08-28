Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

UAE T20 Tri-Series Live Streaming: Pakistan to Face Afghanistan, Know Where to Watch Live

UAE T20 Tri-Series Live Details: A tri-series involving three teams will be played before the start of the Asia Cup 2025, commencing on 29 August.

Aug 28, 2025

ट्राई सीरीज में अफगानिस्तान और पाकिस्तान आमने सामने (फोटो- IANS)

The T20 Tri Series 2025 will see Pakistan face Afghanistan (Afghanistan vs Pakistan) in the first match on Friday. Both teams are also participating in the Asia Cup 2025 (Asia Cup 2025), but in different groups. Afghanistan is in Group B with Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, while Pakistan is in Group A with India, Oman, and the UAE. The Tri Series provides a final opportunity for all three teams to assess their preparations before the Asia Cup. The first match will see Afghanistan and Pakistan go head-to-head. Let's find out how and when this match can be viewed in India.

Always a Close Contest Against Afghanistan

Pakistan and Afghanistan will take to the field at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 29 August. The match will begin at 7 PM local time. Pakistan has played Afghanistan seven times in T20s, suffering three defeats and winning four. This promises to be a thrilling encounter. While Pakistan will be without Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Afghanistan will field their full strength team.

The T20 Tri Series matches can be viewed live in India. The first match will be live-streamed on FanCode; however, there will be no television broadcast in India. The match will be live in India from 8:30 PM. Salman Agha will captain Pakistan, while Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan.

Afghanistan to Get One Day's Rest

This series also serves as a practice match for all three teams before the Asia Cup. All three teams will play each other twice, and the top two teams after the league stage matches will advance to the final. The final will be played on 7 September. The Asia Cup begins on 9 September, with Afghanistan's first match against Hong Kong. If Afghanistan reaches the Tri Series final, which is highly likely, they will only have one day's rest before the Asia Cup.

