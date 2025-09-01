Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

UAE Tri-Series: Afghanistan or UAE to Exit Final Race Today?

UAE vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will face Afghanistan in the third match of the UAE Tri-Series. The losing team in this match will be eliminated from the final.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 01, 2025

UAE Tri Series 2025 AFG vs UAE
UAE vs Afghanistan (Photo: ICC)

UAE vs AFG Live Details: A crucial match of the UAE Tri-Series will be played in Sharjah, where Afghanistan and UAE will face off. Both teams suffered defeats in their opening matches. Pakistan, having won two matches, has almost qualified for the final, and the team winning today will also join them in the title clash. The losing team will be eliminated from the final. This exciting match can also be watched live in India.

The third match of the T20 Tri-Series between UAE and Afghanistan was played. Earlier, the first match of the series was played between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and Salman Aga's team emerged victorious. In the second match, Pakistan defeated UAE. Currently, Pakistan is at the top of the points table, Afghanistan is second, and UAE is third.

The UAE and Afghanistan teams will take the field in Sharjah from 8:30 PM tonight. The toss will be held half an hour earlier, at 8:00 PM. This match cannot be watched live on TV channels in India, but live streaming can be enjoyed. The match between UAE and Afghanistan can be watched via live streaming on FanCode.

Afghanistan's Full Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Seddiqullah Atal, Darwish Rasuli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, AM Gajanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Gulbadin Naib.

United Arab Emirates' Full Squad

Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (captain), Ethan D'Souza, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wicketkeeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Sagheer Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Aryansh Sharma and Muhammad Farooq.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Cricket News

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

01 Sept 2025 03:34 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / UAE Tri-Series: Afghanistan or UAE to Exit Final Race Today?
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.