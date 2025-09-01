UAE Tri-Series: Afghanistan or UAE to Exit Final Race Today?

UAE vs AFG Live Details: A crucial match of the UAE Tri-Series will be played in Sharjah, where Afghanistan and UAE will face off. Both teams suffered defeats in their opening matches. Pakistan, having won two matches, has almost qualified for the final, and the team winning today will also join them in the title clash. The losing team will be eliminated from the final. This exciting match can also be watched live in India.
The third match of the T20 Tri-Series between UAE and Afghanistan was played. Earlier, the first match of the series was played between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and Salman Aga's team emerged victorious. In the second match, Pakistan defeated UAE. Currently, Pakistan is at the top of the points table, Afghanistan is second, and UAE is third.
The UAE and Afghanistan teams will take the field in Sharjah from 8:30 PM tonight. The toss will be held half an hour earlier, at 8:00 PM. This match cannot be watched live on TV channels in India, but live streaming can be enjoyed. The match between UAE and Afghanistan can be watched via live streaming on FanCode.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Seddiqullah Atal, Darwish Rasuli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (captain), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, AM Gajanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Gulbadin Naib.
Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (captain), Ethan D'Souza, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wicketkeeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Sagheer Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Aryansh Sharma and Muhammad Farooq.