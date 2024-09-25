IPL Not Now, This Tournament Will See Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Face-to-Face, KL, Gill, Jadeja Will Also Be Seen Playing

According to a report by the English newspaper ‘The Indian Express’, apart from Kohli and Rohit, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kuldeep Yadav will also participate in the tournament starting from September 5. As per the report, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been given rest and will not play in the tournament.

The Duleep Trophy will feature four Indian teams – India A, India B, India C, and India D. All six matches of the tournament will be played between September 5 and September 24. Therefore, these star players will be seen playing in the first match starting from September 5 or the second match starting from September 12.

The Duleep Trophy is scheduled to be played in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Since the venue is not connected by air transport and considering the convenience of the star players, the BCCI is planning to hold one round at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.