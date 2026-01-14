Virat Kohli becomes number 1 ODI batsman after 1736 days; Rohit Sharma suffers setback

Kohli first became the number 1 ODI batsman in 2013. Then, for the second time in 2017, Kohli achieved the top position. After this, he remained at number 1 for four consecutive years. In 2018, he achieved his highest rating of 909 points. This was the best rating for any batsman in the 21st century. Kohli remained at the number 1 rank in the rankings for about 1500 days.