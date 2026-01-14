14 January 2026,

Wednesday

Cricket News

Virat Kohli becomes number 1 ODI batsman after 1736 days; Rohit Sharma suffers setback

Kohli has once again become the number 1 ODI batsman after 1736 days. Kohli first became the number 1 ODI batsman in the year 2013. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has lost two places.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 14, 2026

Virat Kohli

India’s former cricket captain Virat Kohli becomes the number 1 ODI batsman (Photo: ESPNcricinfo)

Virat Kohli, ICC ODI batsman Ranking: Former Indian captain and legendary batsman Virat Kohli has once again become the number 1 ODI batsman. Kohli's innings of 93 runs off 91 balls in the first ODI against New Zealand has benefited him. Kohli has become the number 1 batsman in the ODI rankings after a long wait of 1736 days.

Daryl Mitchell Only One Point Behind

In the latest rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, Virat has climbed to the number 1 spot with 785 rating points. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell has moved to second place with 784 rating points. Mitchell also played an excellent innings of 84 runs off 71 balls in the first ODI.

Rohit Sharma Suffers Setback

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has suffered a setback. Rohit has slipped two places to third position with 775 rating points. Apart from these two, Indian captain Shubman Gill is at fifth position with 725 rating points and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is at 10th position with 682 rating points in the top 10.

Kohli first became the number 1 ODI batsman in 2013. Then, for the second time in 2017, Kohli achieved the top position. After this, he remained at number 1 for four consecutive years. In 2018, he achieved his highest rating of 909 points. This was the best rating for any batsman in the 21st century. Kohli remained at the number 1 rank in the rankings for about 1500 days.

