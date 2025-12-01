Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes the only batsman in the world to achieve this feat

Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli has scored his 52nd ODI century. (Photo: ESPNcricinfo)
Virat Kohli, India vs South Africa ODI: The first ODI match of the series between India and South Africa was played at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. In this match, former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli played an excellent innings, scoring his 52nd century in his ODI career. With this, he broke a major record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and set many new milestones.
Kohli, 37, scored 135 runs off 120 balls. During this, he hit 11 fours and seven sixes. With this century, Kohli has become the batsman with the most centuries in a single format. Sachin has 51 centuries in Test cricket. Not only this, this was Kohli's third century in Ranchi. He also set a record for the most centuries at the JSCA Stadium.
Kohli completed his century today in 102 balls. With the help of 7 fours and 6 sixes, Kohli completed his century. As soon as Virat completed his century innings, a fan ran onto the ground, touched Kohli's feet, and sought his blessings, after which security personnel reached the field and removed the fan from the ground. However, this is a major security lapse.
Virat Kohli has become the first batsman to score three centuries at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. Before this, Virat had scored 2 centuries and 1 half-century in 4 innings out of 5 matches at this ground. Kohli remained not out in 2 out of 4 innings. Before this, Virat had scored 77, 139*, 45, and 123 runs in 4 innings of his 5 matches in Ranchi.
This is Kohli's 52nd century in ODI cricket. This is his 83rd century in overall international cricket. Kohli is the batsman with the most centuries in ODI cricket. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar had scored the most 49 centuries in ODIs. With this century, he has now become the first Indian batsman to score the most centuries against South Africa in the ODI format.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending