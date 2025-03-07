Virat Kohli Can Break Gayle’s Champions Trophy Record with 45 Runs in Final

Kohli can surpass Chris Gayle’s record for the most runs scored in the Champions Trophy. Kohli has amassed 746 runs in 16 innings across 17 matches in this tournament, at a remarkable average of 82.88. He has scored one century and six half-centuries during this period.

Gayle, on the other hand, scored 791 runs in 17 innings across 17 matches at an average of 52.73. Gayle’s Champions Trophy record includes three centuries and one half-century. This means Kohli needs only 46 runs in the final against New Zealand to break Gayle’s record.

Kohli has played a record nine ICC finals in his career. He was part of the victorious teams in the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy finals, playing a crucial role in both historic wins. In the 2014 T20 World Cup final, he scored a significant 77 runs.

Kohli has also achieved the milestone of scoring 8,000 runs while chasing in ODIs, becoming only the second player to reach this landmark after Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar scored 8720 runs while chasing in his ODI career. India’s captain and opening batsman Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 6115 runs, followed by Sri Lanka’s former opener Sanath Jayasuriya (5742) and South Africa’s former all-rounder Jacques Kallis (5575) in fourth and fifth place respectively.