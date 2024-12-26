Virat Kohli One Match Fee: How Much Per Test? 20% Deducted on Melbourne Day 1

Kohli’s match fee will be slashed by 20%. Indian players receive ₹1.5 million (Rs 15,00,000) per Test match. The 20% fine means Kohli will receive only ₹1.2 million for the Melbourne Test. While the BCCI offers an additional ₹3 million per match to players who feature in over 75% of Tests in a year, Kohli played only 10 out of 15 matches this year, falling short of the 75% threshold. The clash cost Kohli ₹300,000. In addition to the fine, he received a demerit point. Accumulating five demerit points within 12 months will result in a one-match ban.

Konstas Downplays the Incident When questioned about the altercation, Konstas played down the incident. He stated, “I didn’t really see it. I was adjusting my gloves and we just bumped shoulders. But these things happen in cricket.” At the close of play, Australia reached 311/6. Steve Smith and Pat Cummins remained unbeaten. Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets for India, while Akashdeep, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja each claimed one wicket.