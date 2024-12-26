scriptVirat Kohli One Match Fee: How Much Per Test? 20% Deducted on Melbourne Day 1 | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Virat Kohli One Match Fee: How Much Per Test? 20% Deducted on Melbourne Day 1

Virat Kohli Fined 20% of Match Fee for On-Field Altercation:

New DelhiDec 26, 2024 / 04:08 pm

Patrika Desk

AUS vs iND Virat Kohli Test Match Fee
Virat Kohli’s on-field altercation with Australian debutant Sam Khawaja resulted in a 20% fine of his match fee and a demerit point. The incident occurred on the first day of the Melbourne Test when Kohli, carrying the ball, collided with Khawaja near the non-striker’s end after the 10th over. This sparked a controversy, with former Australian players raising concerns, leading to the ICC imposing the penalty after the day’s play.
Kohli’s match fee will be slashed by 20%. Indian players receive ₹1.5 million (Rs 15,00,000) per Test match. The 20% fine means Kohli will receive only ₹1.2 million for the Melbourne Test. While the BCCI offers an additional ₹3 million per match to players who feature in over 75% of Tests in a year, Kohli played only 10 out of 15 matches this year, falling short of the 75% threshold. The clash cost Kohli ₹300,000. In addition to the fine, he received a demerit point. Accumulating five demerit points within 12 months will result in a one-match ban.

Konstas Downplays the Incident

When questioned about the altercation, Konstas played down the incident. He stated, “I didn’t really see it. I was adjusting my gloves and we just bumped shoulders. But these things happen in cricket.” At the close of play, Australia reached 311/6. Steve Smith and Pat Cummins remained unbeaten. Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets for India, while Akashdeep, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja each claimed one wicket.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Virat Kohli One Match Fee: How Much Per Test? 20% Deducted on Melbourne Day 1

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

AUS vs IND 4th Test: Kohli Fined by ICC After On-Field Altercation with Konstas

Cricket News

AUS vs IND 4th Test: Kohli Fined by ICC After On-Field Altercation with Konstas

in 2 hours

Weather Update: Stormy rain alert for 27th and 28th December, cold to intensify

National News

Weather Update: Stormy rain alert for 27th and 28th December, cold to intensify

1 hour ago

Earthquake Tremors Shake Delhi-NCR Twice in 24 Hours

National News

Earthquake Tremors Shake Delhi-NCR Twice in 24 Hours

1 hour ago

Veteran Filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair Passes Away; Two-Day State Mourning Declared

Tollywood

Veteran Filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair Passes Away; Two-Day State Mourning Declared

1 hour ago

Latest Cricket News

AUS vs IND 4th Test: Kohli Fined by ICC After On-Field Altercation with Konstas

Cricket News

AUS vs IND 4th Test: Kohli Fined by ICC After On-Field Altercation with Konstas

in 2 hours

AUS vs IND 4th Test: After Clash with Kohli, Sam Konstas’ Reply Will Make You a Fan!

Cricket News

AUS vs IND 4th Test: After Clash with Kohli, Sam Konstas’ Reply Will Make You a Fan!

in 40 minutes

Kohli-Konstas Boxing Day Test Sledging Incident

Sports

Kohli-Konstas Boxing Day Test Sledging Incident

4 hours ago

Melbourne Boxing Day Test Faces Washout Threat: Rain Forecast for all Five Days

Cricket News

Melbourne Boxing Day Test Faces Washout Threat: Rain Forecast for all Five Days

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

Virat Kohli One Match Fee: How Much Per Test? 20% Deducted on Melbourne Day 1

क्रिकेट

Virat Kohli One Match Fee: How Much Per Test? 20% Deducted on Melbourne Day 1

in 3 hours

AUS vs IND 4th Test: Kohli Fined by ICC After On-Field Altercation with Konstas

क्रिकेट

AUS vs IND 4th Test: Kohli Fined by ICC After On-Field Altercation with Konstas

in 2 hours

AUS vs IND 4th Test: After Clash with Kohli, Sam Konstas’ Reply Will Make You a Fan!

क्रिकेट

AUS vs IND 4th Test: After Clash with Kohli, Sam Konstas’ Reply Will Make You a Fan!

in 40 minutes

Kohli-Konstas Boxing Day Test Sledging Incident

खेल

Kohli-Konstas Boxing Day Test Sledging Incident

4 hours ago

Melbourne Boxing Day Test Faces Washout Threat: Rain Forecast for all Five Days

क्रिकेट

Melbourne Boxing Day Test Faces Washout Threat: Rain Forecast for all Five Days

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.