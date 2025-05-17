scriptVirat Kohli Poised to Break Record and Claim Orange Cap Today | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Virat Kohli Poised to Break Record and Claim Orange Cap Today

Virat Kohli IPL Record: The IPL 2025 season is set to resume today, 17 May, with the RCB versus KKR match. Virat Kohli, who recently retired from Test cricket, has the opportunity today to not only capture the Orange Cap but also to achieve a significant record against KKR.

BharatMay 17, 2025 / 12:07 pm

Patrika Desk

Virat Kohli IPL Record: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume after a break, much to the delight of cricket fans. Today, 17 May, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off. This match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting at 7:30 PM IST. All eyes will once again be on Virat Kohli, who has delivered stellar performances this season. Kohli has another opportunity to claim the Orange Cap; he needs just six runs to achieve this. Furthermore, he could also set a significant record against KKR in this match.

Kohli in Fourth Position in the Orange Cap Race

Virat Kohli is currently fourth in the Orange Cap race. In 11 matches, he has scored 505 runs at an average of 63.13 and a strike rate of 143.47. Suryakumar Yadav has scored the most runs this season, with 510 runs in 12 matches at an average of 63.75 and a strike rate of 170.57.
If Virat scores six more runs today, he will regain the Orange Cap. It’s worth noting that this year’s Orange Cap race is incredibly tight, with only a 37-run difference between the top seven players. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in seventh place, having scored 473 runs in 12 matches.

Opportunity to Score the Most Runs Against KKR

Virat Kohli also has the chance to score the most runs against KKR today. Kohli has had a remarkable record against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. In 32 innings across 35 matches against KKR, he has amassed 1021 runs at an average of 40.84, including one century and seven half-centuries. If he scores 73 runs against KKR today, he will become the highest run-scorer against Kolkata in IPL history.

David Warner Holds the Record

The current record for most runs against KKR belongs to David Warner. Warner tops the list with 1093 runs against KKR. Rohit Sharma, former captain of Mumbai Indians, is second with 1083 runs against Kolkata. Kohli is currently in excellent form in the ongoing IPL season.

