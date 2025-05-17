Virat Kohli Poised to Break Record and Claim Orange Cap Today

Kohli in Fourth Position in the Orange Cap Race Virat Kohli is currently fourth in the Orange Cap race. In 11 matches, he has scored 505 runs at an average of 63.13 and a strike rate of 143.47. Suryakumar Yadav has scored the most runs this season, with 510 runs in 12 matches at an average of 63.75 and a strike rate of 170.57.

If Virat scores six more runs today, he will regain the Orange Cap. It’s worth noting that this year’s Orange Cap race is incredibly tight, with only a 37-run difference between the top seven players. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in seventh place, having scored 473 runs in 12 matches.

Opportunity to Score the Most Runs Against KKR Virat Kohli also has the chance to score the most runs against KKR today. Kohli has had a remarkable record against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. In 32 innings across 35 matches against KKR, he has amassed 1021 runs at an average of 40.84, including one century and seven half-centuries. If he scores 73 runs against KKR today, he will become the highest run-scorer against Kolkata in IPL history.