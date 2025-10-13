Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Virat Kohli to Retire from IPL? Told RCB Management to Move On

Before IPL 2026, Kohli was supposed to sign an extension to his contract with RCB, but he refused to do so. Not only that, Kohli has reportedly also requested the franchise to make future plans without using his face.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 13, 2025

Virat Kohli

Former RCB captain and star batsman Virat Kohli (Image Source: IPL Official Site)

Virat Kohli ends commercial deal With RCB: Indian cricket stalwart and former captain Virat Kohli had surprised his fans by retiring from international T20 and Test cricket. Now, a new piece of news has once again jolted his fans. According to a recent report by RevSportz, Kohli has refused to renew his business contract with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This news hints at Kohli's retirement from the IPL, causing a stir among his fans.

Refusal to Renew Contract

According to reports, Kohli was supposed to sign an extension to his contract with RCB before IPL 2026, but he refused to do so. Not only that, Kohli has reportedly also requested the franchise to make future plans without using his face. However, no official statement has been released on this matter yet, neither from Kohli's side nor from the RCB franchise.

Speculation of Stepping Away from IPL

Virat Kohli's relationship with RCB has been very special. He has been a part of this franchise since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and captained it for a long time. Kohli's move has now given rise to speculation that he is gradually distancing himself from the IPL. It is believed that the day Kohli retires from ODI cricket, he might also bid farewell to the IPL.

Decision to Retire from Test and T20

Kohli had surprised everyone by retiring from Test cricket in the middle of IPL 2025. Discussions about his retirement from ODI cricket are also intensifying ahead of the World Cup 2027. Kohli will now be seen in the three-match ODI series against Australia starting October 19, a series that is crucial for his and Rohit Sharma's future.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

13 Oct 2025 09:00 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Virat Kohli to Retire from IPL? Told RCB Management to Move On

