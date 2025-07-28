Washington Sundar's Maiden Test Century: A Special Milestone

Washington Sundar on Maiden Test Hundred: Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar shared his emotions after scoring his maiden Test century in Manchester. The Indian all-rounder said that while every century is significant, this one is extra special. Sundar also mentioned a message from coach Gautam Gambhir, urging him to fight throughout the day to draw the match. Washington Sundar batted at number five in the second innings of the Manchester Test and scored an unbeaten 101 runs. During this, he formed an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (unbeaten 107). Both players played a crucial role in drawing the match with their outstanding partnership.
After the match, Sundar told Jio Hotstar that this was very special. He said it was difficult to put the feeling into words, as a Test century is truly unique. Every century matters, but this one is extremely special. I got the opportunity to bat at number five. My focus was on fighting all day. That was the coach's message too. I am happy that we managed to draw this match.
By lunchtime on the fifth day of the Manchester Test, India was trailing by 88 runs with six wickets remaining. Sundar and Jadeja managed to erase England's lead. By tea, India was ahead by 11 runs. In the final session, Jadeja and Sundar continued their fight, both achieving centuries. Jadeja reached the milestone in the 141st over, while Sundar achieved it in the 143rd over. Less than an hour remained at the end of the fifth day's play. India had reached 425/4. Both teams then shook hands and declared the match a draw.
Sundar said about his innings that we just wanted to play according to the merit of the ball, especially as the wicket was helpful for both fast bowlers and spinners. Our focus was on staying disciplined and giving our best. The moments we spent on Sunday, especially after drawing the match, were amazing to experience. I think the team played very well throughout the Test. Now, the next match is going to be even more exciting.
India scored 358 runs in the first innings, in response to which England scored 669 runs, taking a massive lead of 311 runs. Team India scored 425/4 in the second innings, drawing the match. Currently, England leads the five-match series 2-1. India has a chance to draw the series by winning the final match to be played in London.