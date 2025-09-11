Wasim Akram on Kuldeep Yadav: ‘Leg-spinner, googly, flipper… difficult to pick even in replays’

India, the defending champions, secured a resounding nine-wicket victory over the UAE in their second Asia Cup 2025 encounter. Kuldeep Yadav was the architect of the UAE's downfall, claiming four wickets for just seven runs in 2.1 overs. This stellar performance earned him the Player of the Match award.
Kuldeep's impressive display garnered praise from Pakistan's legendary fast bowler, Wasim Akram. Speaking on Sony Sports, Akram lauded the young spinner, stating: “Leg-spinner, googly, flipper… I can’t even decipher them sitting here. It’s difficult even in replays. I remember when Kuldeep was young and associated with Kolkata Knight Riders. He and Mohammed Shami were always with me. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, during matches, all the time. Even if they weren’t playing, they’d sit with me. They were hungry. Kuldeep was hungry.”
Akram further added, “I remember once Shami came to drop me at the airport. I asked, ‘Why have you come with me?’ He said, ‘Wasim bhai, I want to listen to you and know what you think and want to say about me.’ The credit goes to them. I am proud of these boys and they have performed amazingly for their country.”
Chasing a modest target of 58 runs, India's opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a solid start, adding 48 runs for the first wicket. Junaid Siddique provided the UAE with their first breakthrough in the fourth over, dismissing Abhishek Sharma, who had earlier smashed a quickfire 30 off 16 balls, including three sixes and two fours.
Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20, hitting two fours and a six off nine balls. Captain Suryakumar Yadav contributed an unbeaten seven 7, including a six off two balls. India reached the target in 4.3 overs, losing only one wicket, securing a comprehensive nine-wicket victory. This win not only showcased India's dominance but also clearly demonstrated their intent for the tournament.
India achieved victory with 93 balls to spare. After restricting the UAE to a mere 57 runs in their innings, Abhishek Sharma's explosive batting, supported by Gill, ensured India needed only 27 balls to reach the target. Junaid Siddique was the sole wicket-taker for the UAE.
Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. For the UAE, Alishan Sharafu and captain Muhammad Waseem put on a 26-run partnership for the first wicket. Jasprit Bumrah provided India with their first breakthrough in the fourth over, dismissing Alishan Sharafu for 22 off 17 balls. In the very next over, Varun Chakravarthy removed Mohammad Johari (2).
Thereafter, the UAE batting line-up crumbled under the pressure of the Indian bowling attack. None of the UAE batsmen could reach double figures. Rahul Chopra (3), Harshit Kaushik (2), Haider Ali (1), and Muhammad Waseem (19) were dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. Asif Khan (2), Dhruv Parashar (1), and Junaid Siddique (0) fell victim to Shivam Dube's bowling.
The UAE were bowled out for 57 runs in 13.1 overs. For India, Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets for seven runs in 2.1 overs, while Shivam Dube claimed three wickets for four runs in two overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy each took one wicket.