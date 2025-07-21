WCL 2025: Did Ajay Devgn Meet Pakistani Cricketers? Truth Behind Viral Photos with Shahid Afridi

Ajay Devgn meets Shahid Afridi at WCL: Following the cancellation of the India vs Pakistan match at the World Championship of Legends (WCL 2025), the event organisers have faced considerable controversy. The two arch-rival teams' legends were scheduled to face off at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham on Sunday, 20 July. However, the organisers announced the match's cancellation via social media prior to the match, sparking outrage. Many Indian fans questioned former Indian cricketers' decision to play against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Amidst this, photos of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn meeting Shahid Afridi have gone viral on social media. Let's uncover the truth behind these pictures.