WCL 2025: Did Ajay Devgn Meet Pakistani Cricketers? Truth Behind Viral Photos with Shahid Afridi

Ajay Devgn meets Shahid Afridi at WCL: Following the cancellation of the India vs Pakistan match at the World Championship of Legends (WCL 2025), the event organisers have faced considerable controversy. The two arch-rival teams' legends were scheduled to face off at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham on Sunday, 20 July. However, the organisers announced the match's cancellation via social media prior to the match, sparking outrage. Many Indian fans questioned former Indian cricketers' decision to play against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Amidst this, photos of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn meeting Shahid Afridi have gone viral on social media. Let's uncover the truth behind these pictures.
It's important to note that Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is a co-owner of the World Championship of Legends T20 tournament. He was seen at Edgbaston, Birmingham during the tournament's inaugural season last year. While the India-Pakistan match has been cancelled this time, fans are expressing anger over Ajay Devgn's meeting with Pakistani legend Shahid Afridi during the event.
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian army targeted Pakistani terrorist bases in an operation codenamed 'Operation Sindoor'. Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi made derogatory remarks about the Indian army during this time. He even held a victory parade after the ceasefire.
While it's true that Ajay Devgn met and spoke with Shahid Afridi, this meeting did not take place in 2025. The pictures circulating on social media are from last year's inaugural season of the tournament. Devgn, as a co-owner of the tournament, was present in Edgbaston. India won the final against Pakistan during that tournament.
Several former Indian cricketers, including Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina, withdrew from the World Championship of Legends 2025 match against Pakistan on the eve of the match. Their participation was subsequently questioned. Shikhar Dhawan clarified that he informed the organisers of his decision not to play against Pakistan on 11 May.