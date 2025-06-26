West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

Key Partnership between Khawaja and Head Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision that proved wrong. Australia lost their first three wickets for just 22 runs. After this, Khawaja and Travis Head formed a good partnership, taking the score past 100. Khawaja returned to the pavilion after scoring 47 runs, and the next wicket also fell quickly. After this, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Travis Head played a half-century knock of 59 runs, and the entire team was bowled out for 180 runs. Jaden Seals took 5 wickets for the Windies.

Windies Score 57/4 The home team West Indies also had a very poor start. They lost two wickets for just 16 runs. After this, a partnership was formed for the third wicket, and the score crossed 50. However, by the end of the first day’s play, the West Indies had also lost four wickets for 57 runs. The Windies are thus 123 runs behind Australia.