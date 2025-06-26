scriptWest Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Cricket News

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

WI vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Australia’s first innings was bowled out for a mere 180 runs against the West Indies, the lowest total in 30 years of Test cricket history between the two teams. However, Australia also managed to claim four West Indies wickets on the first day.

BharatJun 26, 2025 / 08:39 am

Patrika Desk

WI vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 highlights

WI vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 highlights: West Indies team during the match (Photo source: X@/windiescricket)

WI vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 highlights: After losing the World Test Championship 2025 title, Australia has begun the next cycle against the West Indies. In the first Test of the series, being played at Kensington Oval, Barbados, Australia had a poor start. The West Indies bundled them out for a mere 180 runs. This is the first time in the last 30 years of Test cricket history that the Kangaroos’ first innings has been bowled out for such a low score against the Windies. Travis Head scored a half-century in this match. A total of 14 wickets fell on the first day of this match, 10 of which were Australian and 4 belonged to the home team.

Key Partnership between Khawaja and Head

Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision that proved wrong. Australia lost their first three wickets for just 22 runs. After this, Khawaja and Travis Head formed a good partnership, taking the score past 100. Khawaja returned to the pavilion after scoring 47 runs, and the next wicket also fell quickly. After this, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Travis Head played a half-century knock of 59 runs, and the entire team was bowled out for 180 runs. Jaden Seals took 5 wickets for the Windies.

Windies Score 57/4

The home team West Indies also had a very poor start. They lost two wickets for just 16 runs. After this, a partnership was formed for the third wicket, and the score crossed 50. However, by the end of the first day’s play, the West Indies had also lost four wickets for 57 runs. The Windies are thus 123 runs behind Australia.

First Day Completely Dominated by Bowlers

Now, it remains to be seen what the pitch will be like on the second day of this Test. Will there be another flurry of wickets, or will the batsmen also get some assistance? Because the first day belonged entirely to the bowlers, who took 14 wickets. Note that this is the first match between these two teams in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

News / Sports / Cricket News / West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Axiom-4 Mission: 'Jai Hind' Echoes from Space; Shubhanshu Shukla's First Message

National News

Axiom-4 Mission: 'Jai Hind' Echoes from Space; Shubhanshu Shukla's First Message

11 hours ago

Jaipur Breaks 10-Year Rainfall Record; 5-Day Heavy Rain Alert

Jaipur

Jaipur Breaks 10-Year Rainfall Record; 5-Day Heavy Rain Alert

12 hours ago

BJP Observes ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ on 50th Anniversary of Emergency declaration

National News

BJP Observes ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ on 50th Anniversary of Emergency declaration

13 hours ago

Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

Jaipur

Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

18 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

18 hours ago

Indian Cricket Legend Dilip Doshi Passes Away

Cricket News

Indian Cricket Legend Dilip Doshi Passes Away

2 days ago

IND vs ENG 1st Test: England Needs 350 Runs, India Needs 10 Wickets on Day 5; All Eyes on Bumrah

Cricket News

IND vs ENG 1st Test: England Needs 350 Runs, India Needs 10 Wickets on Day 5; All Eyes on Bumrah

2 days ago

IND vs ENG: Six dropped catches, Gill’s captaincy blunders

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Six dropped catches, Gill’s captaincy blunders

3 days ago

Trending Sports News

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

क्रिकेट

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

in 5 hours

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

क्रिकेट

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

18 hours ago

Indian Cricket Legend Dilip Doshi Passes Away

क्रिकेट

Indian Cricket Legend Dilip Doshi Passes Away

2 days ago

IND vs ENG 1st Test: England Needs 350 Runs, India Needs 10 Wickets on Day 5; All Eyes on Bumrah

क्रिकेट

IND vs ENG 1st Test: England Needs 350 Runs, India Needs 10 Wickets on Day 5; All Eyes on Bumrah

2 days ago

IND vs ENG: Six dropped catches, Gill’s captaincy blunders

क्रिकेट

IND vs ENG: Six dropped catches, Gill’s captaincy blunders

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.