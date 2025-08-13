13 August 2025,

Wednesday

Cricket News

West Indies Create History, Record Biggest ODI Win Against Pakistan

WI vs PAK 3rd ODI Highlights: The West Indies have created history by recording the largest-ever win in One Day International cricket history against Pakistan. In the final and decisive ODI of the series, the Windies achieved a resounding victory by 202 runs, claiming the series 2-1.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

WI vs PAK 3rd ODI Highlights
WI vs PAK 3rd ODI highlights: West Indies players celebrate victory (Photo source: X@/windiescricket)

WI vs PAK 3rd ODI Highlights: West Indies defeated Pakistan by 202 runs in the third One Day International (ODI) match played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday night, clinching the series 2-1. This is West Indies' first ODI series win against Pakistan since 1991 and their largest ever victory in terms of runs against them. Their previous biggest win was by 150 runs against Pakistan in Christchurch in 2015. This series win is a significant boost for the West Indies team, which has been struggling with consecutive losses for a considerable period.

West Indies' Fourth Largest ODI Victory Overall

This victory marks West Indies' fourth-largest win in ODI history. Their largest win was by 215 runs against the Netherlands in 2011. They also recorded wins of 208 runs against Canada in 2010 and 203 runs against New Zealand in 2014.

West Indies Smash 119 Runs in the Final 10 Overs

In the match, West Indies, batting first, managed only 175 runs for 4 wickets in 40 overs. Captain Shai Hope was on 60 off 67 balls, and Rooston Chase on 30 off 26. At this point, Pakistan seemed to have the upper hand. However, West Indies exploded in the final 10 overs, scoring 119 runs. Hope scored 60 runs off his last 27 balls, while Greaves smashed 43 runs off 24 balls. This explosive batting propelled West Indies to a final total of 294.

Pakistan Crumbles Against Jayden Seales

Chasing 295, Pakistan completely collapsed against the pace bowling of Jayden Seales. Seales took 6 wickets for 18 runs in 7.2 overs. Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam and captain Rizwan were all dismissed for under 23 runs. Only Babar Azam reached double figures, scoring 9 runs. Seales also claimed the wickets of Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali. Gudakesh Motie took 2 wickets and Rooston Chase.

Published on:

13 Aug 2025 11:54 am

