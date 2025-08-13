West Indies Create History, Record Biggest ODI Win Against Pakistan

WI vs PAK 3rd ODI Highlights: West Indies defeated Pakistan by 202 runs in the third One Day International (ODI) match played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Tuesday night, clinching the series 2-1. This is West Indies' first ODI series win against Pakistan since 1991 and their largest ever victory in terms of runs against them. Their previous biggest win was by 150 runs against Pakistan in Christchurch in 2015. This series win is a significant boost for the West Indies team, which has been struggling with consecutive losses for a considerable period.