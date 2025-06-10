West Indies' Nicholas Pooran Retires from International Cricket at 29

Request to Cricket West Indies It is reported that Nicholas Pooran had requested Cricket West Indies some time ago about his intention to step away from international cricket. Pooran reportedly requested that he not be considered for the white-ball series against England as he wished to take some rest. Pooran’s retirement is surprising, as there are only eight months left until the T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Cricket West Indies Thanks Nicholas Pooran for His Service. Pooran's Instagram Post Pooran wrote on Instagram, "After much deliberation, I have decided to retire from international cricket. This game we love has given and continues to give so much: joy, purpose, unforgettable memories and the opportunity to represent the people of the West Indies."

He further wrote, “Wearing the maroon, standing for the national anthem, and giving your all every time you step onto the field… it’s hard to put into words what that means to me. Leading the team as captain is an honour I will always cherish.”

Message for the Fans For his fans, he wrote, “Thank you for your unwavering love. You’ve been there through the tough times and celebrated the good times with unmatched passion. To my family, friends and teammates – thank you for walking this journey with me. Your belief and support got me through it all. While this international chapter of my career is closed, my love for West Indies cricket will never diminish. I wish the team and the field nothing but success and strength for the road ahead.”

Nicholas Pooran's Cricket Career Pooran made his international debut in 2016, playing a T20 match for the West Indies against Pakistan in Dubai. Three years later, he made his ODI debut against England in Bridgetown, Barbados. The left-handed, big-hitting batsman was included in the West Indies' T20 World Cup squad last year.

In May 2022, he was appointed the country’s white-ball captain. However, following their defeat in the T20 World Cup in Australia, Pooran stepped down from the captaincy. Pooran ends his international career having played 61 T20s and 106 ODIs, scoring over 4000 runs across both formats.