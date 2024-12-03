West Indies ODI squad for Bangladesh series announced, this explosive batsman returns after 2 years

scriptWest Indies ODI squad for Bangladesh series announced, this explosive batsman returns after 2 years | West Indies ODI squad for Bangladesh series announced, explosive batsman returns after 2 years | Latest News | Patrika News
The West Indies, fresh from their 2-1 series victory over England, have made two changes to the lineup.

Dec 03, 2024

WI vs BAN ODI Series
WI vs BAN ODI Series: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its 15-member team for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The series is scheduled to start on December 8 in St. Kitts and Nevis. The West Indies team that recently won the series against England 2-1 has made two changes. Justin Greaves, who last played for West Indies in 2022, has been included in the ODI team after his impressive performance in domestic cricket. He emerged as one of the top run-scorers in the Super50 ODI tournament and secured his place with an all-round performance in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh.

Player of the Match in the First Test

Justin Greaves played a crucial role in the first Test against Bangladesh. He put up a stunning all-round performance, scoring a century and taking five wickets. He was awarded the Player of the Match and helped the hosts secure a thrilling 201-run victory. Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Amir Jangu also made his mark with consistent performances in the Super50 tournament, earning his place in the team.

Shai Hope to Lead

Shai Hope will continue to lead West Indies in the ODI format, with Brandon King as his deputy. The team boasts a strong pace attack led by Alzarri Joseph, Shamah Joseph, and Seales. Power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer, experienced batsman Evin Lewis, and all-rounders Roston Chase and Sherfane Rutherford add depth to the team.

West Indies Team for Bangladesh ODIs

Shai Hope (Captain), Brandon King (Vice-Captain), Kays Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangu (Wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Shamah Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jaden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

