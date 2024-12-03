West Indies ODI squad for Bangladesh series announced, this explosive batsman returns after 2 years

Player of the Match in the First Test Justin Greaves played a crucial role in the first Test against Bangladesh. He put up a stunning all-round performance, scoring a century and taking five wickets. He was awarded the Player of the Match and helped the hosts secure a thrilling 201-run victory. Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Amir Jangu also made his mark with consistent performances in the Super50 tournament, earning his place in the team.

Shai Hope to Lead Shai Hope will continue to lead West Indies in the ODI format, with Brandon King as his deputy. The team boasts a strong pace attack led by Alzarri Joseph, Shamah Joseph, and Seales. Power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer, experienced batsman Evin Lewis, and all-rounders Roston Chase and Sherfane Rutherford add depth to the team.