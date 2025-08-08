8 August 2025,

Friday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

West Indies suffer blow as Matthew Ford ruled out of Pakistan ODI series

WI vs PAK ODI Series: Cricket West Indies has confirmed in a statement that Matthew Ford has been ruled out of the ODI series due to injury.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 08, 2025

Matthew Forde
West Indies fast bowler Matthew Forde has been ruled out of the ODI series against Pakistan; Johann has been named as his replacement. (Photo Credit: ICC X)

WI vs PAK ODI Series: A three-match ODI series between the West Indies and Pakistan is set to begin on Friday. The West Indies have suffered a significant blow ahead of the series, with fast bowler Matthew Ford ruled out of the entire tournament. The 22-year-old Ford injured his shoulder while attempting a catch during a Wednesday practice session. His injury is serious, forcing his withdrawal from the ODI series. This was confirmed by Cricket West Indies.

All-rounder Johann Layne Joins the Team

Cricket West Indies confirmed in their statement that Matthew Ford has been ruled out of the ODI series due to injury and that all-rounder Johann Layne has been added to the squad as a replacement.

The 21-year-old Layne had impressive performances against South Africa A, which earned him a place in the national team. He is expected to be a strong fast-bowling option.

Disappointing T-20 Performance

The West Indies have recently experienced a string of disappointing results. Following a 0-3 drubbing in the Test series against Australia, they also suffered a 0-5 defeat in the T20 series. They then lost the T20 series against Pakistan 1-2. The West Indies team management will be closely watching the team's performance in the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan.

Crucial Series in the Context of the ODI World Cup

West Indies head coach, Darren Sammy, believes the ODI series against Pakistan is crucial in the preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

He stated, “Amidst our efforts to automatically qualify for the 2027 World Cup, Pakistan will present a different kind of test and challenge. Qualification is our immediate goal, but maintaining a winning mentality and team unity is essential for long-term success. The upcoming matches against high-ranking teams like Pakistan are crucial to improving our standing before the World Cup.”

All ODI Matches to be Played in Trinidad

The three-match ODI series between the West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad. The matches will be held on 8, 10, and 12 August.

West Indies ODI Squad

Shai Hope (Captain), Jewell Andrew, Jediah Blades, Kesean Carter, Rovman Powell, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Avin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jaden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Cricket New

Cricket News

Published on:

08 Aug 2025 03:49 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / West Indies suffer blow as Matthew Ford ruled out of Pakistan ODI series
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.