West Indies suffer blow as Matthew Ford ruled out of Pakistan ODI series

WI vs PAK ODI Series: A three-match ODI series between the West Indies and Pakistan is set to begin on Friday. The West Indies have suffered a significant blow ahead of the series, with fast bowler Matthew Ford ruled out of the entire tournament. The 22-year-old Ford injured his shoulder while attempting a catch during a Wednesday practice session. His injury is serious, forcing his withdrawal from the ODI series. This was confirmed by Cricket West Indies.
Cricket West Indies confirmed in their statement that Matthew Ford has been ruled out of the ODI series due to injury and that all-rounder Johann Layne has been added to the squad as a replacement.
The 21-year-old Layne had impressive performances against South Africa A, which earned him a place in the national team. He is expected to be a strong fast-bowling option.
The West Indies have recently experienced a string of disappointing results. Following a 0-3 drubbing in the Test series against Australia, they also suffered a 0-5 defeat in the T20 series. They then lost the T20 series against Pakistan 1-2. The West Indies team management will be closely watching the team's performance in the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan.
West Indies head coach, Darren Sammy, believes the ODI series against Pakistan is crucial in the preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
He stated, “Amidst our efforts to automatically qualify for the 2027 World Cup, Pakistan will present a different kind of test and challenge. Qualification is our immediate goal, but maintaining a winning mentality and team unity is essential for long-term success. The upcoming matches against high-ranking teams like Pakistan are crucial to improving our standing before the World Cup.”
The three-match ODI series between the West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad. The matches will be held on 8, 10, and 12 August.
Shai Hope (Captain), Jewell Andrew, Jediah Blades, Kesean Carter, Rovman Powell, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Avin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jaden Seales, Romario Shepherd.