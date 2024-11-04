scriptWhat’s Next for Gautam Gambhir? BCCI Plans Major Action After Loss to New Zealand: Report | Latest News | Patrika News
What’s Next for Gautam Gambhir? BCCI Plans Major Action After Loss to New Zealand: Report

As the head coach of the Indian team, Gautam Gambhir’s tenure may be short. According to reports, Gautam Gambhir may have to resign or be removed. This will depend on the performance of the Indian team in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Nov 04, 2024 / 12:13 pm

Following a 3-0 home Test series defeat against New Zealand, questions are mounting over the Indian team’s strategy. Several experts have raised concerns about the ongoing experiments within Team India, putting head coach Gautam Gambhir directly in the spotlight. Gautam Gambhir has won three out of five series and lost two. India’s biggest loss was against New Zealand. According to media reports, Gautam Gambhir’s tenure may be short. He may have to resign or be removed. This will depend on the performance of the Indian team in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.
Gambhir’s score is 3-2

It is worth noting that Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as head coach of the Indian team started with a 3-0 win against Sri Lanka in the T20 series. Immediately after that, India faced their first defeat in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. However, things got back on track soon, and India won the Test series 2-0 and the T20 series 3-0 against Bangladesh.
Team India failed in every department

However, what has happened is beyond anyone’s imagination. The Indian team, which had won 18 consecutive series, was defeated 3-0 by New Zealand at home. This was without star player Kane Williamson, who did not play in any Test. In this series, every department of Team India, from batting to bowling, was found wanting.
Gambhir’s strange decisions!

According to reports, some decisions taken by Gautam Gambhir on the turning track of Mumbai did not go down well with some people in the BCCI. Especially when New Zealand had already won the series by defeating India in Pune. Gambhir’s decisions were surprising. Let’s take a look at some of his strange decisions-
– Fielding two fast bowlers in both Pune and Mumbai despite dry pitches.

– Sending Mohammad Siraj as nightwatchman in place of Sarfaraz Khan in the third Test.

– Promoting Ravindra Jadeja above Sarfaraz Khan for the left-right combination.
– Washington Sundar could have been promoted at least once above Ravichandran Ashwin, but he was sent in at number nine three times. Sundar scored 89 runs at an average of 44.5, while Ashwin scored 51 runs at an average of 8.5 in one less Test.
– Gambhir has seen Harshit closely in the Kolkata Knight Riders and has faith in him, but why wasn’t he sent to Australia A for the India A tour?

