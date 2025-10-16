When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire from ODIs? Ravi Shastri makes big revelation

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ODI Retirement: The ODI series against Australia marks the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and with it, questions have once again arisen in Indian cricket regarding the future of these two stalwarts. Both have stepped away from T20 internationals and Test cricket, making ODIs their sole active format. Their return after nearly seven months has brought the question of how long they will continue to play back into the discussion. They are working hard towards the dream of winning the 2027 ODI World Cup. Neither has ever won an ODI World Cup together. Only Kohli has, as Rohit was not selected for the 2011 ODI World Cup.