When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire from ODIs? Ravi Shastri makes big revelation

Indian star cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo source: X@/BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ODI Retirement: The ODI series against Australia marks the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and with it, questions have once again arisen in Indian cricket regarding the future of these two stalwarts. Both have stepped away from T20 internationals and Test cricket, making ODIs their sole active format. Their return after nearly seven months has brought the question of how long they will continue to play back into the discussion. They are working hard towards the dream of winning the 2027 ODI World Cup. Neither has ever won an ODI World Cup together. Only Kohli has, as Rohit was not selected for the 2011 ODI World Cup.
Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri, in a conversation with Fox Cricket, stated that the decision will entirely depend on their motivation and form. Although there are concerns about whether Kohli and Rohit are committed to working together for the next two years, Shastri offered a straightforward perspective. Shastri believes that retirement decisions should not be overcomplicated.
He said that Virat Kohli is a master at chasing targets, and Rohit Sharma is a destructive opener. He feels they have a lot of cricket left in them. It depends on how hungry you are for runs, how fit you are, and whether your passion for the game still burns bright. Shastri advised, "I would say, focus on one series at a time. There is a long journey ahead."
Before the England tour, Rohit and Virat had also announced their retirement from Test cricket. Their fans were surprised by their decision to step away from the Test format. It seemed as if the management had indicated to them that they would not be considered based solely on past contributions. The same could potentially apply to ODIs in the future. Shastri believes their departure from ODIs will be a personal decision, made without any pressure.
He added, "You saw how they left the T20 format right after winning the World Cup? They were not asked to retire. They walked away by themselves. I think the same situation applies to ODIs. If they are not enjoying it, if their form is not good, they can retire on their own."
