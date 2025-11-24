Who Will Be Rohit Sharma's Opening Partner? These Two Are Contenders for the ODI Series Against South Africa

India vs South Africa: The Indian team for the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa, starting November 30, has been announced. Shubman Gill has not been selected for the team due to injury. In such a situation, the biggest question for Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Captain KL Rahul will be about Rohit Sharma's opening partner. They have two strong contenders in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. A third option could be Rahul himself, but he has played most of his career in the 50-over format at number 5 or 6. So, who among Yashasvi and Ruturaj could be better? Let's take a look.