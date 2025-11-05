Why is Arshdeep Singh repeatedly dropped from the Playing XI? Team India's coach breaks silence

Morne Morkel Pre-Match Conference: India will take to the field for the fourth T20 match against Australia in Queensland on Thursday, November 6. Before this, on Wednesday, Indian cricket team's bowling coach Morne Morkel held a press conference. During this, he broke his silence on Arshdeep Singh being repeatedly excluded from the playing XI. The bowler, who has taken the most wickets for India in T20 internationals, has participated in only one of the three matches in the current series. He has been overlooked several times before as well. When Morkel was asked to answer this question, he revealed the reason behind it.