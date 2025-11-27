Why is November 27th Called Cricket History's Black Day? A Major Accident Occurred in Sydney

After this, Tom Cooper came in to bat at number four. The aim of both players was to take South Australia to a strong position from here, but the 49th over proved to be the 'final over' of the match. The third ball of Sean Abbott's 10th over hit Hughes on the neck, and he collapsed on the field. All the players from the fielding team slowly gathered around Hughes, but by then he had lost consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital, and doctors tried their best to save him, but Hughes had already bid farewell to the world on the cricket pitch.