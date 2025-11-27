Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Why is November 27th Called Cricket History's Black Day? A Major Accident Occurred in Sydney

On 27 November 2014, an incident occurred at the Sydney Cricket Ground that led to this day being remembered as a 'Black Day' in cricket history.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

phillip hughes death at sydney cricket ground

Image: IANS

In 2014, a 4-Test match series was played between India and Australia. An incident occurred during that tour that cricket fans will perhaps never forget. Before the Test series, which was scheduled to begin on December 9, Australia's emerging star batsman Phil Hughes died after being hit by a ball on his head during a match. The match between South Australia and New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield began on November 25, 2014, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. On the third day of the game, a ball from Sean Abbott hit Phil Hughes on the neck, and he bid farewell to the world on the cricket pitch itself.

The incident occurred during a Sheffield Shield match

For this reason, November 27 is remembered as 'Black Day' in cricket history. In this Sheffield Shield match, South Australia's captain Johan Botha won the toss and decided to bat first. He wanted to gain form before the Test series against India with a stellar performance in this match. But no one knew that he would bid farewell to the world before this series.

In Sydney, Phil Hughes came out as an opening batsman with Mark Cosgrove in this match, and the two shared a 61-run partnership for the first wicket in 23.4 overs. Mark Cosgrove was out after scoring 32 runs off 68 balls. He was caught out by Nathan Lyon. Cosgrove's innings included 9 fours. After this, Phil Hughes was joined by Callum Ferguson, and the two shared a 61-run partnership for the second wicket. Ferguson was out after scoring 28 runs with the help of 4 fours.

After this, Tom Cooper came in to bat at number four. The aim of both players was to take South Australia to a strong position from here, but the 49th over proved to be the 'final over' of the match. The third ball of Sean Abbott's 10th over hit Hughes on the neck, and he collapsed on the field. All the players from the fielding team slowly gathered around Hughes, but by then he had lost consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital, and doctors tried their best to save him, but Hughes had already bid farewell to the world on the cricket pitch.

Phil Hughes' International Career

Phil Hughes had played 26 Test, 25 ODI, and 1 T20 match for Australia. He had scored 1535 runs in Tests at an average of 32.66. During this period, he had scored 3 centuries and 7 half-centuries. Apart from this, he had scored 826 runs in ODIs and 6 runs in his only T20. After this tragic incident, Cricket Australia retired his jersey number 64 in honour of Phil Hughes. When the series began, India's then-captain MS Dhoni suddenly retired from Test cricket after the first Test.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cricket News

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

27 Nov 2025 05:34 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Why is November 27th Called Cricket History's Black Day? A Major Accident Occurred in Sydney

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

R Ashwin Defends Gautam Gambhir Amidst Criticism After Test Series Whitewash

R Ashwin defends Gautam Gambhir
Cricket News

Sunil Gavaskar Defends Coach Gautam Gambhir, Blames BCCI for Team's Poor Performance

Sourav Ganguly on Kuldeep Yadav
Cricket News

Shubman Gill reacts to India’s humiliating loss against South Africa, says team will grow stronger

Shubman Gill
Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir Expresses Pain After Team India's Crushing Defeat, Says BCCI Will Decide My Future

Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant
Cricket News

India Suffers Third Home Test Series Whitewash

Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.