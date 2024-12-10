scriptWI vs BAN 2nd ODI Pitch Report: Will Windies Dominate Again or Tigers Roar Back? | WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Pitch Report: Will Windies Dominate Again or Tigers Roar Back? | Latest News | Patrika News
WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Pitch Report: Will Windies Dominate Again or Tigers Roar Back?

WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Pitch Report: The second match of the three-match ODI series between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts.

New DelhiDec 10, 2024 / 01:37 pm

Patrika Desk

WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Pitch Report: The second match of the three-match ODI series between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts. The hosts West Indies won the first match easily, thanks to their batsmen, and would like to win the series with a win in the second match. On the other hand, the Bangladesh team will come out with the intention of saving the series. Let’s know if the batsmen will dominate on this pitch or the bowlers will wreak havoc. This match can be watched live on the FanCode app and website in India. The match will start at 7 pm Indian time today.
The Warner Park in St Kitts has hosted 31 ODI matches so far, out of which 20 times the team batting first has won. This clearly indicates that it’s not easy to bat in the second innings here. The team winning the toss might prefer to bat first. The average score in the first innings is 246 runs, while the average score in the second innings is 194 runs. Australia has scored the highest score of 377 runs against South Africa at this ground.

Fast Bowlers Will Get Help

West Indies achieved their biggest chase in the first match of this series, scoring 295 runs in 47.4 overs against Bangladesh. Fast bowlers get help on this pitch, while spinners struggle. If the team batting first can play the initial overs well, they can dominate the entire match.

