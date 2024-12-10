WI vs BAN 2nd ODI Pitch Report: Will Windies Dominate Again or Tigers Roar Back?

The Warner Park in St Kitts has hosted 31 ODI matches so far, out of which 20 times the team batting first has won. This clearly indicates that it’s not easy to bat in the second innings here. The team winning the toss might prefer to bat first. The average score in the first innings is 246 runs, while the average score in the second innings is 194 runs. Australia has scored the highest score of 377 runs against South Africa at this ground.

Fast Bowlers Will Get Help West Indies achieved their biggest chase in the first match of this series, scoring 295 runs in 47.4 overs against Bangladesh. Fast bowlers get help on this pitch, while spinners struggle. If the team batting first can play the initial overs well, they can dominate the entire match.