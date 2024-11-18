scriptWI vs ENG 5th T20: Last match washed out, England clinch series 3-1 in the Caribbean after 5 years | WI vs ENG 5th T20: Last match washed out, England clinch series 3-1 in the Caribbean after 5 years | Latest News | Patrika News
WI vs ENG 5th T20: Last match washed out, England clinch series 3-1 in the Caribbean after 5 years

WI vs ENG 5th T20 Highlights: England has won the five-match T20 series 3-1 against West Indies on their home soil.

New DelhiNov 18, 2024 / 09:30 am

Patrika Desk

WI vs ENG 5th T20 Highlights: The fifth and final T20 match of the five-match series between England and West Indies at the Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia was abandoned after just five overs due to heavy rain. The West Indies openers had given their team a fantastic start, scoring 44 runs without losing a wicket. Evin Lewis was batting on 29 and Shai Hope on 14 when the match was stopped due to rain, and eventually, the match was abandoned. This meant that England won the series 3-1. This is England’s first T20 series win on Caribbean soil in five years.

Rain stops play, Lewis shines before abandonment

West Indies opener Evin Lewis once again showcased his explosive form. He scored two sixes and three fours in his brief innings, but was hit on the helmet by a John Turner delivery. Just as he was being checked, the rain started, and the players had to leave the field. The covers were brought on, and despite the interruption, Lewis looked in good spirits as he left the field. The match was eventually abandoned due to rain.

Saqib Mahmood becomes Player of the Series

England’s series win was due to some excellent performances. Saqib Mahmood, who was adjudged Player of the Series, took 9 wickets at an average of 10.55, including eight wickets in the powerplay. His best performance was 4 wickets for 43 runs. Mahmood said that working on his away-swinger in these conditions was key and he was happy that it paid off in this match.

Phil Salt top-scores in the series

Phil Salt was the top-scorer in the series, scoring a total of 162 runs, including an unbeaten 103 in the first game. Meanwhile, Jack Bethell scored 127 runs at a strike rate of 173.97, and West Indies captain Rovman Powell scored 153 runs. England’s batting depth was a decisive factor throughout the series.

