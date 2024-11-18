WI vs ENG 5th T20: Last match washed out, England clinch series 3-1 in the Caribbean after 5 years

Rain stops play, Lewis shines before abandonment West Indies opener Evin Lewis once again showcased his explosive form. He scored two sixes and three fours in his brief innings, but was hit on the helmet by a John Turner delivery. Just as he was being checked, the rain started, and the players had to leave the field. The covers were brought on, and despite the interruption, Lewis looked in good spirits as he left the field. The match was eventually abandoned due to rain.

Saqib Mahmood becomes Player of the Series England’s series win was due to some excellent performances. Saqib Mahmood, who was adjudged Player of the Series, took 9 wickets at an average of 10.55, including eight wickets in the powerplay. His best performance was 4 wickets for 43 runs. Mahmood said that working on his away-swinger in these conditions was key and he was happy that it paid off in this match.