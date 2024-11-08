WI vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph clashes with captain Shai Hope, leaves field in anger, Board imposes two-match ban

In the third ODI match played in Barbados, Joseph clashed with his captain Shai Hope during the bowling spell. Joseph was upset over the fielding position and had a heated argument with Hope. He then left the field in anger without informing anyone, leaving the team to play with ten players for some time.

As a result, Cricket West Indies has taken strict action against Joseph, banning him for two matches. The board announced the suspension on Thursday, stating that Joseph’s behaviour was not in line with the standards of West Indies cricket. They further added that such behaviour cannot be ignored and they have taken decisive action after reviewing the situation.

27-year-old fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has publicly apologised for his behaviour, saying, “I have personally apologised to captain Shai Hope and my fellow players. I also apologize to the fans of West Indies. I understand that a small mistake can have a big impact, and I am deeply sorry for disappointing anyone.”

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy has described Joseph's behaviour as "unacceptable" and expressed his disappointment. Sammy said, "Such behaviour is unacceptable on the cricket field. We are friends, but the culture I am promoting does not tolerate such behaviour. We will definitely talk about it."

West Indies Cricket Board’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, has also strongly condemned the player’s indiscipline. He said that such behaviour would not be tolerated and warned players to maintain discipline while representing West Indies at the international level. Due to this indiscipline, the player has been suspended for two matches and will not be able to play in the first two matches of the five-match T20 series against England.