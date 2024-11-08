scriptWI vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph clashes with captain Shai Hope, leaves field in anger, Board imposes two-match ban | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

WI vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph clashes with captain Shai Hope, leaves field in anger, Board imposes two-match ban

Cricket West Indies has taken strict action against fast bowler Alzarri Joseph. He has been banned for two matches for arguing with captain Shai Hope and leaving the field.

New DelhiNov 08, 2024 / 12:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Alzarri Joseph Ban, England vs West Indies ODI: West Indies and England played a three-match ODI series, in which the Caribbean team performed well and won the series 2-1, creating history. However, the last match of the series witnessed a major controversy, resulting in a two-match ban on fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.
In the third ODI match played in Barbados, Joseph clashed with his captain Shai Hope during the bowling spell. Joseph was upset over the fielding position and had a heated argument with Hope. He then left the field in anger without informing anyone, leaving the team to play with ten players for some time.
As a result, Cricket West Indies has taken strict action against Joseph, banning him for two matches. The board announced the suspension on Thursday, stating that Joseph’s behaviour was not in line with the standards of West Indies cricket. They further added that such behaviour cannot be ignored and they have taken decisive action after reviewing the situation.
27-year-old fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has publicly apologised for his behaviour, saying, “I have personally apologised to captain Shai Hope and my fellow players. I also apologize to the fans of West Indies. I understand that a small mistake can have a big impact, and I am deeply sorry for disappointing anyone.”
West Indies head coach Darren Sammy has described Joseph’s behaviour as “unacceptable” and expressed his disappointment. Sammy said, “Such behaviour is unacceptable on the cricket field. We are friends, but the culture I am promoting does not tolerate such behaviour. We will definitely talk about it.”
West Indies Cricket Board’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, has also strongly condemned the player’s indiscipline. He said that such behaviour would not be tolerated and warned players to maintain discipline while representing West Indies at the international level. Due to this indiscipline, the player has been suspended for two matches and will not be able to play in the first two matches of the five-match T20 series against England.

News / Sports / Cricket News / WI vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph clashes with captain Shai Hope, leaves field in anger, Board imposes two-match ban

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaishankar begins Singapore state visit, meets with Dy PM Gan Yong

world

Jaishankar begins Singapore state visit, meets with Dy PM Gan Yong

in 3 hours

Maharashtra Election: 10 suspended, 40 expelled from Mahayuti; Uddhav faction expels office-bearers

Political

Maharashtra Election: 10 suspended, 40 expelled from Mahayuti; Uddhav faction expels office-bearers

in 36 minutes

BJP’s Kirit Somaiya labels Congress as ‘pre-independence Muslim League’

Political

BJP’s Kirit Somaiya labels Congress as ‘pre-independence Muslim League’

in 4 hours

Rahul Gandhi shows ‘Red Book’ to seek support of urban Naxals, claims Devendra Fadnavis, Congress lashes out

Political

Rahul Gandhi shows ‘Red Book’ to seek support of urban Naxals, claims Devendra Fadnavis, Congress lashes out

in 1 hour

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 1,574 Players Register, but Many Will Remain Unsold; Understand the Auction Rules

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 1,574 Players Register, but Many Will Remain Unsold; Understand the Auction Rules

in 54 minutes

AUS vs IND: Australian captain is scared of this Indian player

Cricket News

AUS vs IND: Australian captain is scared of this Indian player

17 hours ago

For the first time in Sri Lanka, this tournament will feature stars from around the world

Cricket News

For the first time in Sri Lanka, this tournament will feature stars from around the world

21 hours ago

Ricky Ponting’s Prediction, These Players Will Shine in Border Gavaskar Trophy

Cricket News

Ricky Ponting’s Prediction, These Players Will Shine in Border Gavaskar Trophy

22 hours ago

Trending Sports News

अफगानिस्तान के इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी ने अचानक किया संन्यास का ऐलान, चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2025 होगा आखिरी टूर्नामेंट

क्रिकेट

अफगानिस्तान के इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी ने अचानक किया संन्यास का ऐलान, चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2025 होगा आखिरी टूर्नामेंट

in 5 hours

Ind A vs Aus A: केएल राहुल और अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन ऑस्ट्रेलिया में बुरी तरह फ्लॉप, BGT से पहले बढ़ी टीम इंडिया की चिंता

क्रिकेट

Ind A vs Aus A: केएल राहुल और अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन ऑस्ट्रेलिया में बुरी तरह फ्लॉप, BGT से पहले बढ़ी टीम इंडिया की चिंता

in 5 hours

IND vs SA: संजू सैमसन फिर करेंगे ओपनिंग, ये विस्फोटक ऑलराउंडर करेगा डेब्यू! ऐसी हो सकती है पहले टी20 की प्लेइंग 11

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA: संजू सैमसन फिर करेंगे ओपनिंग, ये विस्फोटक ऑलराउंडर करेगा डेब्यू! ऐसी हो सकती है पहले टी20 की प्लेइंग 11

in 4 hours

WI vs ENG: कप्तान शाई होप से भिड़े अल्जारी जोसेफ, गुस्से में छोड़ा मैदान, अब बोर्ड ने लगाया दो मैच का बैन

क्रिकेट

WI vs ENG: कप्तान शाई होप से भिड़े अल्जारी जोसेफ, गुस्से में छोड़ा मैदान, अब बोर्ड ने लगाया दो मैच का बैन

in 4 hours

IND vs SA, Weather Update: संजू -सूर्या बरसएंगे चौके-छक्के या बारिश बिगाड़ेगी खेल? जानें डरबन के मौसम का हाल

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA, Weather Update: संजू -सूर्या बरसएंगे चौके-छक्के या बारिश बिगाड़ेगी खेल? जानें डरबन के मौसम का हाल

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.