Cricket News

Will Gautam Gambhir Drop Sanju Samson Again in the 4th T20? These Changes Possible in Playing XI

IND vs AUS 4th T20 Playing 11 Prediction: Gautam Gambhir had made three changes to the playing eleven in the third T20 against Australia to test the bench strength.

Patrika Desk

Nov 04, 2025

IND vs AUS 4th t20 Playing 11 Prediction

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम (Photo Credit - BCCI)

IND vs AUS 4th T20 Playing 11 Prediction: The fourth match of the five-match T20 International series between India and Australia is scheduled to be played on Thursday, October 6, in Gold Coast. After the first match in Canberra was washed out due to rain, Australia won the second match in Melbourne. India, however, made a comeback in the series by winning the third match in Hobart. Thus, the series is currently tied at 1-1. In such a situation, both Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Starc will be looking to win this match and gain an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. In the last match, India had tested its bench strength by making three changes to the playing XI. It is speculated that India might field a similar lineup with some changes in Gold Coast as well.

Harshit's Entry Expected!

Harshit Rana, who was on the bench in the previous match, might make a comeback in the playing XI for the fourth T20 match against Australia. Rana has showcased his batting potential in the middle order in Melbourne. He could replace Shivam Dube, who proved to be quite expensive in the third T20 match. Dube conceded 43 runs for just one wicket and also disappointed with the bat. Given Rahul Dravid's penchant for all-rounders, Rinku Singh's chances of playing are slim.

Sanju Samson to be Benched Again

Now, let's talk about Sanju Samson. This wicketkeeper-batsman, who has scored three centuries as an opener for India in T20 Internationals, is on the sidelines. With the return of Gill in T20s, his batting order is also fluctuating. It is speculated that Gautam Gambhir will keep Sanju Samson on the bench in the fourth T20 as well, as he would want to give Jitesh another match. This wicketkeeper-batsman, playing his first T20 since January 2024 in Hobart, played the role of a finisher admirably. He played a crucial role in India's victory in that match, scoring 22 runs off 13 balls.

Spin Trio of Axar, Varun, and Washington

India will field the spin trio of Axar, Chakaravarthy, and Washington in the fourth T20. It remains to be seen whether Suryakumar Yadav will use Sundar in the bowling attack after not giving him a single over in the previous match. Arshdeep, Bumrah, and Rana, India's highest wicket-takers in T20 matches, will share the responsibility of fast bowling.

India's Probable Playing XI for the Fourth T20

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Bench: Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube.

Published on:

04 Nov 2025 10:57 am

