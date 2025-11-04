Will Gautam Gambhir Drop Sanju Samson Again in the 4th T20? These Changes Possible in Playing XI

IND vs AUS 4th T20 Playing 11 Prediction: The fourth match of the five-match T20 International series between India and Australia is scheduled to be played on Thursday, October 6, in Gold Coast. After the first match in Canberra was washed out due to rain, Australia won the second match in Melbourne. India, however, made a comeback in the series by winning the third match in Hobart. Thus, the series is currently tied at 1-1. In such a situation, both Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Starc will be looking to win this match and gain an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. In the last match, India had tested its bench strength by making three changes to the playing XI. It is speculated that India might field a similar lineup with some changes in Gold Coast as well.