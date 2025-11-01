Will Harmanpreet Kaur Retire After the 2025 World Cup Final? Anjum Chopra's Big Statement

Anjum Chopra on Harmanpreet Kaur Retirement: Every player dreams of ending their career with a fairytale finish, as nothing beats a stellar performance. Pete Sampras won his 14th and final Grand Slam on home soil at the 2002 US Open and bid farewell to the sport. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also retired from T20 International cricket after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. Will Harmanpreet Kaur attempt something similar in two days? The current Indian captain debuted in 50-over and international cricket in the 2009 Women's ODI World Cup and might want to bid adieu to the format in the same tournament after 16 years. Former Indian captain Anjum Chopra has made a significant statement regarding this.
Harmanpreet has played in 5 editions of ICC tournaments and has not yet managed to win the World Cup. She came close to the title in 2017, but England ultimately emerged victorious. On November 2, in Navi Mumbai, the 36-year-old Harmanpreet might have her last chance to fulfil this dream.
During the semi-final, the Indian captain was seen sitting in the dugout with tears in her eyes even before the match was won. Her emotions overflowed after Amanjot Kaur hit the winning run. She cried with joy. It seemed as if a heavy burden had been lifted from her shoulders.
Why was she emotional? Has Harmanpreet either decided or does she know deep down that this India vs. South Africa final will be her last chance to win the Women's ODI World Cup? Is she contemplating retirement from 50-over cricket?
After the semi-final concluded, Australian captain Alyssa Healy confirmed that she would not play any further ICC ODI tournaments. Healy, who is a year younger than Harmanpreet, knows her time has come, but does Harmanpreet think the same?
Anjum Chopra would not be surprised if this experienced batter retires. The former Indian captain herself retired from cricket at the age of 35 and therefore knows what goes on in a player's mind at the twilight of their career. Anjum said in an exclusive conversation with Inisdesport, "She is definitely thinking about it. Every player knows their situation at this point."
Anjum, who transitioned from a cricketer to a commentator, feels that there won't be much discussion about this in the Indian dressing room yet. Since retirement is a personal decision, she will certainly ponder it, but as a senior player and the team's captain, she would not want her teammates to focus on her instead of winning the Women's ODI World Cup.
