Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Will Harmanpreet Kaur Retire After the 2025 World Cup Final? Anjum Chopra's Big Statement

Anjum Chopra on Harmanpreet Kaur Retirement: Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, 36, may retire from ODI cricket after the 2025 Women's World Cup final. Former Indian captain Anjum Chopra said that she is definitely thinking about it. Every player knows their current situation.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

Anjum Chopra on Harmanpreet Kaur Retirement

Anjum Chopra on Harmanpreet Kaur Retirement: Every player dreams of ending their career with a fairytale finish, as nothing beats a stellar performance. Pete Sampras won his 14th and final Grand Slam on home soil at the 2002 US Open and bid farewell to the sport. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also retired from T20 International cricket after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. Will Harmanpreet Kaur attempt something similar in two days? The current Indian captain debuted in 50-over and international cricket in the 2009 Women's ODI World Cup and might want to bid adieu to the format in the same tournament after 16 years. Former Indian captain Anjum Chopra has made a significant statement regarding this.

36-year-old Harmanpreet has the last chance to fulfil her dream!

Harmanpreet has played in 5 editions of ICC tournaments and has not yet managed to win the World Cup. She came close to the title in 2017, but England ultimately emerged victorious. On November 2, in Navi Mumbai, the 36-year-old Harmanpreet might have her last chance to fulfil this dream.

During the semi-final, the Indian captain was seen sitting in the dugout with tears in her eyes even before the match was won. Her emotions overflowed after Amanjot Kaur hit the winning run. She cried with joy. It seemed as if a heavy burden had been lifted from her shoulders.

Will Harmanpreet Kaur retire from ODI cricket!

Why was she emotional? Has Harmanpreet either decided or does she know deep down that this India vs. South Africa final will be her last chance to win the Women's ODI World Cup? Is she contemplating retirement from 50-over cricket?

After the semi-final concluded, Australian captain Alyssa Healy confirmed that she would not play any further ICC ODI tournaments. Healy, who is a year younger than Harmanpreet, knows her time has come, but does Harmanpreet think the same?

She is definitely thinking about it - Anjum Chopra

Anjum Chopra would not be surprised if this experienced batter retires. The former Indian captain herself retired from cricket at the age of 35 and therefore knows what goes on in a player's mind at the twilight of their career. Anjum said in an exclusive conversation with Inisdesport, "She is definitely thinking about it. Every player knows their situation at this point."

'There won't be much discussion about this in the Indian dressing room yet'

Anjum, who transitioned from a cricketer to a commentator, feels that there won't be much discussion about this in the Indian dressing room yet. Since retirement is a personal decision, she will certainly ponder it, but as a senior player and the team's captain, she would not want her teammates to focus on her instead of winning the Women's ODI World Cup.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Womens World Cup 2025

Published on:

01 Nov 2025 08:55 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Will Harmanpreet Kaur Retire After the 2025 World Cup Final? Anjum Chopra's Big Statement

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Womens World Cup 2025

India vs South Africa: Weather Report, Rain Threat Looms Over Final

Cricket News

India vs Australia 2nd T20 Live Streaming: India and Australia to play second T20 today, know when, where and how to watch the match

India vs Australia 2nd T20
Cricket News

Jemimah Breaks Down After Powering India to Final, Nation Emotional

World Cup 2025 Jemima Rodrigues
Cricket News

Has this Indian cricketer taken Virat Kohli’s jersey number 18?

Virat Kohli jersey number
Cricket News

Mumbai Rain Yellow Alert: Will India vs Australia World Cup Semi-Final Be Washed Out? Know Latest Weather Update

Ind W vs Aus W 2nd Semifinal Weather Update
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.