Will Harmanpreet Kaur Retire After the 2025 World Cup Final? Anjum Chopra's Big Statement

Anjum Chopra on Harmanpreet Kaur Retirement: Every player dreams of ending their career with a fairytale finish, as nothing beats a stellar performance. Pete Sampras won his 14th and final Grand Slam on home soil at the 2002 US Open and bid farewell to the sport. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also retired from T20 International cricket after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. Will Harmanpreet Kaur attempt something similar in two days? The current Indian captain debuted in 50-over and international cricket in the 2009 Women's ODI World Cup and might want to bid adieu to the format in the same tournament after 16 years. Former Indian captain Anjum Chopra has made a significant statement regarding this.